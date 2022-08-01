ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Warchant TV: Monday FSU preseason football practice video footage

By Aslan Hajivandi about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HskR7_0h0VgEpi00
Transfer OL D'Mitri Emmanuel and FSU held their final practice before full pads come on

Monday was Florida State Football’s fifth and final practice before full pads are permissible. Footage below is from the opening two periods and period four; period three is “team” or 11-on-11 work that is no longer allowed to be filmed or photographed. Check out individual work from the offensive line, pass rushers, linebackers and more below.

Austin Cox and Tom Lang contributed to this video.

If you love Florida State, we sure hope you’ll jump on board with this incredible special offer of a full year’s subscription for just $1. You’ll get access to all of our content, you’ll become a subscriber to the On3 network, you’ll get to interact directly with our staff on the message boards and in various other platforms, and you’ll get it all for a buck.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Lang
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy