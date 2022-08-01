Warchant TV: Monday FSU preseason football practice video footage

Transfer OL D'Mitri Emmanuel and FSU held their final practice before full pads come on

Monday was Florida State Football’s fifth and final practice before full pads are permissible. Footage below is from the opening two periods and period four; period three is “team” or 11-on-11 work that is no longer allowed to be filmed or photographed. Check out individual work from the offensive line, pass rushers, linebackers and more below.

Austin Cox and Tom Lang contributed to this video.

