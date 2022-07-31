Final day to enroll infants in Texas Tuition Promise Fund

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky reached 28 on Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Beshear said 15 people have died from historic flooding last week in Knott County, followed by six in Breathitt, three in Perry and two each in Clay and Letcher counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO