ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Final day to enroll infants in Texas Tuition Promise Fund

By Adela Uchida
abc7amarillo.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc7amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Back to school: Tax-free weekend in Texas begins Friday

The state's annual tax-free weekend starts Friday, August 5!. School Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday. This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. The...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Embryos can now be claimed as dependents on Georgia state taxes

ATLANTA (TND) — Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Georgia Department of Revenue has released new guidance stating Georgia residents can now claim the unborn as dependents on their state taxes. In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs...
GEORGIA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Deadline to request absentee ballot for August runoff election

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma primary runoff elections are in less than three weeks and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday (Aug. 8). The election on Aug. 23 will decide several races, including the one for State Superintendent. Absentee ballots are available to any registered...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Education
abc7amarillo.com

Texas lawmakers: Frequent lockdowns may have made Uvalde complacent

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Between February and May of this year, students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had to go through lockdown procedures 47 times. That time frame spans roughly 80 school days, meaning it was more likely than not students would go to school any...
UVALDE, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 28, governor says

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky reached 28 on Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Beshear said 15 people have died from historic flooding last week in Knott County, followed by six in Breathitt, three in Perry and two each in Clay and Letcher counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
KENTUCKY STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Isolated to scattered T-Storms today and tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Today & Thursday are days of most interest this week as a weak frontal boundary runs out of steam and becomes draped across the Texas Panhandle. This boundary along with plentiful moisture aloft and some northwest flow will increase rain chances both evenings in the southwest High Plains along with eastern New Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wealth
abc7amarillo.com

Warm & mostly dry weather Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will stay warmer than normal for the extended forecast with morning lows in the low 70s then climbing into the upper 90s to low 100s in the afternoons. Wednesday and Thursday will be the days of most interest this week as a weak front stalls...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy