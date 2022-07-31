Final day to enroll infants in Texas Tuition Promise Fund

abc7amarillo.com
Back to school: Tax-free weekend in Texas begins Friday
The state's annual tax-free weekend starts Friday, August 5!. School Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday. This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. The...
Embryos can now be claimed as dependents on Georgia state taxes
ATLANTA (TND) — Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Georgia Department of Revenue has released new guidance stating Georgia residents can now claim the unborn as dependents on their state taxes. In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs...
Deadline to request absentee ballot for August runoff election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma primary runoff elections are in less than three weeks and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday (Aug. 8). The election on Aug. 23 will decide several races, including the one for State Superintendent. Absentee ballots are available to any registered...
Panhandle Runs on Water: Moore County hosts disposal event with Texas Ag Commissioner
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One of the biggest risks to groundwater is pesticides and chemicals. To help protect the groundwater supply in Moore County the Texas Department of Agriculture hosted a disposal event. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on Water, ABC 7 News looks at how collecting and...
Texas lawmakers: Frequent lockdowns may have made Uvalde complacent
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Between February and May of this year, students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had to go through lockdown procedures 47 times. That time frame spans roughly 80 school days, meaning it was more likely than not students would go to school any...
Dog stolen by serial snatcher near Houston found in Texas panhandle 5 years later
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A dog that was stolen by a suspected serial snatcher nearly five years ago near Houston was found Monday in the Texas panhandle. Sheba, a 2-year-old German Shepard, was reported missing in January 2018 by the Malmstrom family in Baytown. She was one of five...
Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 28, governor says
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky reached 28 on Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Beshear said 15 people have died from historic flooding last week in Knott County, followed by six in Breathitt, three in Perry and two each in Clay and Letcher counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Isolated to scattered T-Storms today and tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Today & Thursday are days of most interest this week as a weak frontal boundary runs out of steam and becomes draped across the Texas Panhandle. This boundary along with plentiful moisture aloft and some northwest flow will increase rain chances both evenings in the southwest High Plains along with eastern New Mexico.
Warm & mostly dry weather Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will stay warmer than normal for the extended forecast with morning lows in the low 70s then climbing into the upper 90s to low 100s in the afternoons. Wednesday and Thursday will be the days of most interest this week as a weak front stalls...
Sandy Hook victim's parents call for accountability in Alex Jones' defamation trial
Testifying Tuesday during the two-week defamation trial against Alex Jones, the parent of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim said the Texas-based conspiracy theorist needs to be held accountable for lies he has said about the tragedy. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who died...
