Bitcoin Impressive July Recovery In The Midst Of An Ongoing Crisis

Bitcoin Loses Critical Level Below $23,000, Bears Prepare For New Assault?
Bitcoin has been slowly trending to the downside over this week. The first cryptocurrency by market cap seems to have lost momentum as uncertainty spills into the crypto market from legacy markets. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $22,600 with a 4% loss in the last 24 hours...
XRP In Bearish Mode As Ripple Unlatches 1 Billion Tokens From 2 Wallets
Ripple (XRP) is in bearish mode and was down 1.93% as seen overnight. Moreover, Ripple has recently freed up over 1 billion XRP tokens coming from two separate escrow wallets. Currently, the crypto trades at $0.38 on the biggest spot exchanges. Ripple has evidently locked over 55% of XRP’s total...
Bitcoin Funding Rates Turn Positive, Why The Rally May Not Be Over
Bitcoin funding rates had fallen below neutral two weeks ago after finally recovering from a month-long downtrend. This had sparked fears of another bearish trend starting in the market. However, this has quickly changed as the numbers for last week have come in. This time around, the bitcoin funding rates are painting a better picture for the digital asset.
Why You Should Be Wary Of The Bitcoin Rally With BTC At $22,000
Bitcoin has been slowing down on its bullish momentum after crossing the barrier at $22,000 and $23,000. The cryptocurrency still holds some of its gains from last week but might be poised for a re-test of lower levels. At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $22,900 with a...
7 Best Altcoin Projects to Watch and Invest in 2022
Bitcoin is the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is the most popular. But several other coins have impressed investors. The rest of the coins are known as altcoins – Bitcoin alternatives – and many altcoins projects have provided significant returns higher than just holding Bitcoin. The potential...
Ethereum Price Remains Constricted, Can It Move Above $1,900?
Ethereum price was trading laterally between the $1,700 and $1,600 price mark. At the moment Ethereum was standing firm on the $1400 support line. Over the last 24 hours, Ethereum price depreciated over 4%. Bearishness started to prevail on ETH’s chart and technical outlook pointed towards the same direction. For...
Another Red Daily Close Puts Bitcoin Below $23,000, Is Recovery Expected?
Bitcoin has seen another red daily close after a tremendous rally from last week. This has now wiped off most of the gains made during this time period and has left the digital asset struggling below $23,000 once more. The momentum has quickly died down as the news of the recession settled in. Its viability as an inflation hedge is once more called into question given its performance so far this year.
Are Higher Lows A Sign of a Growing Bitcoin Bull Run?
Bitcoin has seen a lot of sideways price action during this week but might be able to extend its gains and regain higher grounds. The cryptocurrency continues to trade in the green and seems to be showing signs of further short-term appreciation. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at...
Here’s What Bitcoin Institutional Inflows Says About The Month Of July
The price of bitcoin has had an eventful start to the month of August, and it doesn’t look like it will be stopping anytime soon. Mostly, it is the residual effects of what happened in the markets during the month of July, where the price of bitcoin had actually broken above $24,000. In the same vein, the institutional inflows have a lot to say about bitcoin, especially when it comes to how big money is looking at the digital asset.
Bitcoin Price Touched $23,300, Will The Bearish Thesis Be Invalidated?
Bitcoin price has managed to power through and retain its momentum above the $23,000 mark. Over the past week, the coin displayed bullish momentum. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin showed minor appreciation, however, it has remained steady above its local support level. Technical outlook of the king coin also...
Why The Crypto Fear & Greed Index Points To Sustainable Recovery
The crypto fear and greed index shows that while investors are still cautious, the market sentiment is nonetheless making sustainable recovery. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Surges Up, But Remains In “Fear” Territory. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the market sentiment rose to the...
Bitcoin Miner Revenues Continue To Grow, Will This Put A Stop To The Sell-Offs?
Bitcoin miner revenues have been a hot topic of discussion in the last three months. It mainly follows the decline in cash flow of mining machines due to the drop in the price of BTC, and that has adversely affected the revenues of bitcoin miners, seeing them drop to yearly lows. However, as the market has recovered some of its lost value, bitcoin miners are starting to fare better in terms of revenues, which could be the plug to the recent sell-offs.
TA: Matic Price Faces Resistance To Break Above The $1 mark?
Despite showing great recovery signs from a low of $0.33 with over 80% gains in weeks, Matic price faces strong resistance at $1. July has been good for most crypto projects, with the price of Matic surging to over 80% gains in just one month, although Matic price faces steep resistance at the $1 mark.
TA: Ethereum Breaks Down, Why ETH Could Revisit $1,500
Ethereum failed to stay above $1,650 and extended losses against the US Dollar. ETH might continue to move down towards the $1,500 support zone. Ethereum started a downside correction after it settled below the $1,700 level. The price is now trading below $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Binance Coin Finds Support At $240 – Can BNB Barrel Past $300?
Binance Coin (BNB) seems to thrust upwards targeting the $350 mark with the support level spotted at $275 and resistance at $295. According to CoinMarketCap, the Binance Coin’s price has spiked by 3.06% or $300.17 as of this writing. Meanwhile, BNB has tapped on the support zone at $240...
TA: Bitcoin Price Could Narrowly Avoid a Major Downtrend, Here’s How
Bitcoin extended losses below the $22,650 support against the US Dollar. BTC is attempting another recovery and might face hurdles near $23,100. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone and extended losses below the $23,500 level. The price is now trading below the $23,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving...
We Analyse How Uniglo (GLO) Vault Could Perform Better Than LidoDAO (LDO) Or Maker (MKR)
Analysts are predicting big things for crypto newcomer GLO. That’s because it answers a number of key issues in the crypto world and beyond. It’s primed for success, and investments are increasing while still during pre-sale. Finding the best coins right now is harder than it used to...
8 Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in for 10x in August 2022
Finding the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022 for maximum returns can be a rather arduous process. However, we’ve got a solution. During this guide, we’ll be taking a look at 8 of the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022 for 10x returns. Each of the projects we’re reviewing has excellent fundamentals and strong price action. Let’s begin.
As Market May Flip Bullish, Here Are Some Top Cryptos To Invest In: Gnox (GNOX), Pancakeswap (CAKE), And Cronos (CRO)
As the crypto market is slowly recovering, people are now becoming more interested in trying their hands on the decentralized financial ecosystem. And with more than 20,000 different cryptocurrency coins in the market, investor interest is growing rapidly. However, crypto analysts predict that the below protocols should be considered when investing in crypto.
TA: Solana Struggles To Break Key Resistance After $5M Hack
Solana (SOL) struggles to break key resistance after it suffers a huge loss on a hot wallet hack, losing over $5M creating so much panic in the heart of many faithful. The price of SOL looked strong in the early part of the week, trading above $40, trying to break the resistance before having an attack on some wallets drained more than $8 million from Solana users. It now struggles to break above the 50 exponential moving average (EMA) on the one-hour (1H) chart.
