Bitcoin Impressive July Recovery In The Midst Of An Ongoing Crisis

The price of bitcoin has had an eventful start to the month of August, and it doesn’t look like it will be stopping anytime soon. Mostly, it is the residual effects of what happened in the markets during the month of July, where the price of bitcoin had actually broken above $24,000. In the same vein, the institutional inflows have a lot to say about bitcoin, especially when it comes to how big money is looking at the digital asset.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO