Amarillo police arrest man for weekend murder

Surveillance photos of gunman who robbed 2 insurance companies released, reward offered
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police released two surveillance photos of a gunman wanted for robbing who robbing two insurance companies in less than 15 minutes. Tuesday morning, the suspect robbed Texas Insurance at 1500 E. Amarillo Blvd. and Amarillo's Insurance Agency about a mile down the road. He...
Amarillo police: Missing 88-year-old man found safe
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Police said Albert Baker returned home and is safe. The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 88-year-old man. According to police, Albert Willis Baker, 88, left his house in the 7500 block of Duling Lane at about 9:30...
2 insurance agencies robbed at gunpoint, Amarillo police looking for at least 1 suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Two insurance agencies less than a mile from each other were robbed at gunpoint. The first armed robbery happened at 10:16 a.m. at Texas Insurance located at 1500 E. Amarillo Blvd. According to police, the suspect entered the business and pulled a gun on employees.
Drunk driver sentenced to 10-years probation in crash that killed grandmother
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A drunk driver was sentenced to 10-years probation in a crash that killed a grandmother. Bryan Antonio Arriaga, who was 18-at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty on Monday to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter. Judge Titiana Frausto sentenced Arriaga to 10-years...
Potter County Sheriff's Office looking for 15-year-old boy missing since his birthday
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 15-year-old boy who went missing on his birthday. Jadyn Gonzales was last seen by his father and stepmother at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, the father said he believes Jadyn may be...
First-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out expected to raise $50K for 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out is expected to raise $50,000 for the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The three-day "motorcycle rodeo" is being held through Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. Officers and civilians from nine states and 26 cities in Texas are...
Former ABC 7 Amarillo News Director, VP of Amarillo EDC dies at age 66
FLOYDADA, Texas (KVII) — Former ABC 7 Amarillo News Director Steve Pritchett died Tuesday at the age of 66. Pritchett was born in Floydada on March 4,1956. He graduated from West Texas State University in 1979 with a B.S. in mass communication and business administration. His broadcasting career began...
Pay dispute: Borger ISD bus drivers walk out less than 3 weeks before start of school year
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Borger ISD bus drivers walked out less than three weeks before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. A source told ABC 7 News the drivers are not happy about being paid less than other school bus drivers in the Texas panhandle. There is also...
Gov. Abbott appoints Amarillo woman to OneStar National Service Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to the OneStar National Service Commission for a term expiring on March 15, 2024. Verlene Dickson, of Amarillo, is the Director of Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Service. She served in the United States...
Panhandle Runs on Water: Moore County hosts disposal event with Texas Ag Commissioner
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One of the biggest risks to groundwater is pesticides and chemicals. To help protect the groundwater supply in Moore County the Texas Department of Agriculture hosted a disposal event. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on Water, ABC 7 News looks at how collecting and...
Palo Duro Canyon State Park reopens trails following weekend closure
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Palo Duro Canyon State Park officials announced the trail system has reopened as of Wednesday morning after closing on Saturday due to excessive rainfall. Park officials caution hikers to watch for water crossings where soft, muddy spots may remain on the trails. The Volunteer Palo...
Medical access expanding, as well as mental health resources at Amarillo College
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Students enrolled at Amarillo College will now have access to medical and mental help thanks to funding and technology. The college is using funding from CARES Act to offer a new service aimed at creating a healthy educational climate. “Timely Care is going to address...
Panhandle Community Services offering mortgage assistance through state funds
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still impacting families financially. Some folks have lost their ability to keep up with their mortgage payments. When funding from the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program (TMAP) was depleted in the City of Amarillo, the state of Texas...
Sandy Hook victim's parents call for accountability in Alex Jones' defamation trial
Testifying Tuesday during the two-week defamation trial against Alex Jones, the parent of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim said the Texas-based conspiracy theorist needs to be held accountable for lies he has said about the tragedy. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who died...
Warm & mostly dry weather Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will stay warmer than normal for the extended forecast with morning lows in the low 70s then climbing into the upper 90s to low 100s in the afternoons. Wednesday and Thursday will be the days of most interest this week as a weak front stalls...
