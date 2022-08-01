Morgan Wallen Pays for Little League Team to Play in World Series

Country music fans had the chance to relive the 2022 CMA Fest, which took place in Nashville from June 9-12, during Aug. 3's CMA Fest television special on ABC. Hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, the broadcast featured 30 performances from the festival's Nissan Stadium stage, and Luke Combs riled up the crowd with two of his hits.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO