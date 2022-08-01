ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Occupant Hospitalized In Cardiac Arrest As Car Plummets Into Sussex County Waters

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Byram Township Fire Department Photo Credit: Byram Township Fire Department via Facebook

One person was hospitalized in cardiac arrest after a car plummeted into the water in Sussex County, authorities said.

The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the report of a car in the water near Amity Road and found multiple occupants attempting to escape around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, the squad said.

One of the occupants made their way to shore before going into cardiac arrest, prompting crew members to administer CPR as the remaining occupants were safely brought to shore.

A medical helicopter was requested with a landing zone at Johnson field, though the patient was ultimately taken to a nearby hospital by ground, the fire department said.

An update on the patient’s condition was not immediately available.

Assisting agencies include the Lakeland Emergency Squad, the Byram Township Police Department, Hopatcong Police, Sussex County Sheriffs 911 Center, and Andover Borough Volunteer Fire Department.

“The heroic efforts by both Byram Police and Hopatcong Police truly changed the outcome of this call,” said the Byram Township Fire Department.

