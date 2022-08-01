www.rock1055.com
Related
Voice News
Blue Water SandFest to return to Port Huron
Blue Water SandFest, a sand sculpting festival, will return to the Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park in Port Huron from Aug. 5 to 7. The weekend will include solo, doubles and amateur sand sculpting contests, live music, free sand sculpting lessons and demonstrations, Quick Sand Speed Sculpting Shows, a large kids sand box “kids zone,” festival food, a beer garden, a cornhole tournament, a craft show and tours.
Stony Creek Metropark Dog Park
Stony Creek Metropark Dog Park review and info. New for 2022, this is the first Metropark to to host an off-leash dog area. Located at the Oakgrove Picnic area, the dog area has plenty of convenient parking and a wide trail to access the dog facility from the lot. When...
Richmond Resident Appears To Have Captured Black Panther On Video
Okay, just so we're clear here, there SHOULDN'T be panthers living in Michigan. Every once in a while we will get camera footage that shows a cougar being spotted, but never a panther. That being said, there's a very convincing video making its way around Facebook that came from someone's outside camera near Richmond which appears to have captured a rather large cat cutting through their yard. From the size, it doesn't appear to be a house cat, although some claim it to be a domestic cat. Even so...this would be one huge domestic cat:
Man's body pulled from Lake St. Clair after 2 dogs found swimming near empty boat
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man's body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday. The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a dive team,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
franchising.com
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze Opens in Shelby Township, MI
August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Shelby Township, MI - Graze Craze™ recently opened open its first Michigan location at 1917 25 Mile in Shelby Township. Graze Craze’s new location in Shelby Township will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Jessica Moss and Michael MacGillivary. Residents of Macomb County and active members of the community for many years, Moss and MacGillivary support youth softball and several local charitable organizations, including Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit and The Butterfly Collective. Their family plans to continue supporting causes that are close to their hearts and is looking forward to expanding ways they can give back to the community through their new Graze Craze location.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
Voice News
SMR pilot program with Blue Water Area Transit to end this fall
A unique partnership between SMR Automotive Systems of Marysville and the Blue Water Area Transportation Commission is coming to a close. The “SMR Pilot Program” -— compliments of SMR Automotive Systems — was started in July 2016 to help SMR’s employees get reliable transportation to and from work six days a week. Marysville previously only had service three days a week, and not the early/late service the pilot program also provided.
Voice News
Maritime Days to bring family fun to Marine City
The 2022 Maritime Days Festival will bring activities for all to enjoy from Aug. 5 to 7 in downtown Marine City. Marine City Festival Inc. President Dawn Campbell said there will be a beverage tent, fireworks, sidewalk chalk and fishing contests, an arts and crafts show, a car show and a main stage on the street with bands and a magician.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Thousands without power in Macomb, Oakland counties
Thousands of homes and businesses in Macomb and Oakland counties are without power tonight after a series of thunderstorms rumbled through the area earlier Wednesday. Also, as a result of the 2 inches of rain that fell in the storms, police are closing freeways in both counties because of flooding issues.
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
metroparent.com
August Fairs and Festivals in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
The school year is creeping up really quickly, but there’s still tons of fun to be had this summer. In August, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are packed with a variety of fairs and festivals full of games and rides, classic car shows and live entertainment for families to enjoy.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for remains of Zion Foster in Macomb County landfill continues: Where things stand
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Searchers continue to look through debris for the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County. On Friday (June 29) Detroit police said they will continue to evaluate the progress made and determine how long...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Fire Chief: No injuries in natural gas incident
LAPEER, Mich., (WNEM) – A Lapeer fire chief said no one is injured after crews responded to a natural gas leak earlier Tuesday morning. The city of Lapeer Fire & Rescue Department said crews arrived to the scene at 2400 Indian Road in Oregon Township around 10:20 a.m. Officials...
Detroit News
Gratiot Cruise to shorten route due to construction
The 19th annual Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise, set for this Sunday, will feature a shortened route. Construction on Gratiot Road itself is causing the Cruise’s route to run from Quinn Road to Wendell Street on Gratiot. “The construction that’s currently happening on Gratiot in Roseville between essentially 12 Mile...
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County
Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
clarkstonnews.com
Speeding issue on Pine Knob Road
According to one Independence Township resident, Pine Knob Road south of Clarkston Road is dangerous and action must be taken immediately. At the July 19 regular meeting of the Township Board of Trustees, Isabel Gugyela addressed the board. “I live on Pine Knob Road, a dirt road, and my taxes...
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas
The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
rock1055.com
Police investigate SC4 bomb scare
UPDATE: Port Huron Police have cleared the scene Monday afternoon after finding nothing suspicious on the SC4 campus. Port Huron Police and Fire crews were called to the campus of St. Clair County Community College Monday afternoon after a bomb threat was phoned in. According to Lieutenant Jeremy Young, the threat was made verbally over the phone around 1:20pm Monday prompting an evacuation and early closure for the day. Authorities actively searched all buildings on the campus with the all clear being given around 3:30pm. Sargent Chad Smith tells WPHM no suspicious devices or packages have been found on the campus. Erie Street was closed to traffic between Grand River and Glenwood for investigations for several hours Monday. Authorities have not released any information about the suspect.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Comments / 0