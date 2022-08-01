On300 OL Evan Link commits to Michigan following weekend visit

(Credit: Chad Simmons/On3)

Michigan has scored a huge win on the recruiting trail. On300 Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga Prep offensive lineman Evan Link gave the Wolverines a verbal commitment following a two-day unofficial visit over the weekend.

Link picked U-M over offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others.

Michigan had a big need at tackle this cycle, so landing Link when it looked like the Wolverines were pretty much out of it is massive. In Link, the Wolverines are getting a true tackle with a ton of upside.

“When we were going through the offensive linemen, I was impressed with his junior video,” said On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power. “I thought he moved really well. Obviously, he’s pretty technical and well-coached, and he’s doing this against top competition, too. I think he has a lot of positional versatility as well.

“He could be a tackle at the next level but could also play in multiple spots. But I really just thought his movement skills, compared to some other top offensive linemen, separated him from some others. He put together a really strong video. Honestly, he was a pleasant surprise when I got the chance to go through all of his junior video.”

Link is the second offensive line commit in Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class.

Overall, Michigan holds 13 verbal pledges — Link, Consensus four-star running back Cole Cabana, three-star running back Benjamin Hall, three-star wide receiver Fredrick Moore, three-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan, four-star tight end Deakon Tonielli, Consensus four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring, three-star defensive lineman Brooks Bahr, On300 EDGE Enow Etta, On300 EDGE Collins Acheampong, three-star EDGE Aymeric Koumba, On300 linebacker Semaj Bridgeman and three-star kicker Adam Samaha.

Michigan entered the day ranked No. 27 in the On3 Consensus national team recruiting rankings.