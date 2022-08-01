Florida's Brenton Cox Jr. Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

As the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday, Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List.

The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the College Defensive Player of the Year and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik. He was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

An All-SEC Preseason Second Team selection by Athons, Phil Steele and the media at SEC Media Days, Cox started all 13 games for the Gators in 2021. He racked up a team-high 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

During the final five games of the season, Cox racked up 20 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and six quarterback hurries. He recorded 41 total tackles in each of the past two years at UF; however, he was not 100 percent healthy in 2021.

Cox, who transferred from Georgia over two years ago, is a former five-star prospect from Stockbridge (Ga.) High.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Cox ranked as the No. 3 EDGE in the 2018 class. He was also the No. 16 player regardless of position.

Semifinalists for the award will be revealed on Nov. 1, while the three finalists will be announced on Nov. 22. The winners of the 28th Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 8.

