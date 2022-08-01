ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Commit-a-palooza! 'Juice Fest' was a hit (to say the least) for Ole Miss football

By Ben Garrett
Ole Miss football went into the weekend with a 2023 class lagging near the 60s in industry-wide recruiting rankings.

The Rebels now find themselves in the Top 25.

Safe to say ‘Juice Fest,’ the final significant recruiting event before Ole Miss opens fall camp practices this week, was a rousing success. The Rebels landed five commitments, including a pair of four-stars.

Ben Garrett (Ole Miss Spirit, On3) and David Johnson (Inside the Rebels, 247) have the absolute latest in another crossover podcast, and the guys also share some thoughts on the imminent return of Ole Miss football.

