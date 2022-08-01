Timeline From The Past: Warsaw Athlete Gold Medals, Elliott Sprint Feature Victory

www.inkfreenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Lorna Craig — UPDATED
Lorna F. Craig, 98, Rochester, died at 5:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 8, 1924. She married Maurice William “Bill” Keyser in 1940; she later married Raymond H. Craig on Aug. 27, 1977; he preceded her in death.
inkfreenews.com
Uptown Kitchen Coming To Warsaw
WARSAW — A future Uptown Kitchen location will be coming to the Warsaw area. Full Service Dining Inc., the corporation that oversees Uptown Kitchen’s sole location in Granger, received approval for an alcohol permit during an Aug. 4 Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting. Granger’s Uptown Kitchen...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Friday Concert Features The 1985
WARSAW — As part of Warsaw’s Summer Concert Series, The 1985 will be performing from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Central Park Plaza. This free concert, featuring ’80s music is a perfect opportunity to spend time with the family, enjoy familiar tunes and experience new types of performances.
inkfreenews.com
Addilyn Kubley
Addilyn Paige Kubley, 6, Warsaw, died as a result of her battle with cancer at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Dec. 9, 2015, in Warsaw, to Nicole Danielle (Hamby) and Randy Owen Kubley Jr. and greeted her parents with so much joy. She was able to leave this world with her parents at her side, with a mixture of sadness and blessed reassurance that she is whole again and safe in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Alejandro T. Gutierrez, $578.19. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Ashley Mullins, $1,312.99. Srimounica Musunuru, $977.50. Ronnie Schuh, $1,130.61. DNF Associates...
inkfreenews.com
Gloria Martin
Gloria Jean Martin, 89, Elkhart, died 12:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 21, 1933. She married Dallas Ray Martin on Dec. 16, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Penny) Martin, Warsaw, Gregory (Jeanie) Martin,...
inkfreenews.com
Gerry Meadows — PENDING
Gerry Meadows, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Michael Kreider Joins RE/MAX In Warsaw
WARSAW — RE/MAX Results has announced Michael “Mike” Kreider has recently joined The James Bausch Team at their Warsaw office. Kreider grew up in Columbia City. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in youth ministry from Moody Bible Institute in downtown Chicago. Since then, he has spent many years working in different year-round camps. The last five years, he worked for a local general contractor as a carpenter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Kimberly Leed
Kimberly L. Leed, 61, Plymouth, died at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 1, 1960. She is survived by her father, Harvey Leed; daughter, Tiffany White, Nappanee; and stepdaughter, Cory Smith, Mishawaka; sons Christopher (Kelly Gorney) Leed, Plymouth and Travis Mechling, Lapaz; sisters, Wendy (Dave) Tapia, Plymouth, Regina Kaser, Lapaz, Autumn (Shane) Rucker, Argos and Jennifer Leed, Plymouth; brothers, Tracy Leed, Lapaz, Shane (Shellie) Leed, South Bend, Cody (Kim) Leed, Argos, Randy (Colleen) Gaines, Ohio, Bill (Jodie) Gaines, LaPorte and Tanner Leed, Plymouth; and six grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Chad Bibler — UPDATED
Chad Lee Bibler, 54, Grove City, Ohio, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio. Chad was born Sep. 20, 1967, in Logansport, to Larry D. and Carolyn L. (Bundy) Bibler. He married Anne Raikes and then married Beth Woodford Bibler; they survive. He was a...
inkfreenews.com
Richard Kuhn — PENDING
Richard Kuhn, 78, Fort Wayne, formerly of Leesburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in his residence in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy
MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Richard ‘Rick’ Landis
Richard “Rick” A. Landis, 64, rural Macy, died at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his residence. Rick was born July 5, 1958, in Galveston, Texas, to Thomas L. and Betty (Slisher) Landis. He married on March 3, 1979, to Daine Adams; she survives. He was a...
inkfreenews.com
Car Show Benefiting BYC Part Of First Friday Tomorrow
WARSAW — A car show for a local organization helping kids is tomorrow, Aug. 5, during First Friday. Baker Youth Club of Warsaw will receive 100% of the proceeds raised from both the show and a silent auction, said BYC Executive Director Tracy Furnivall. The organization offers before and after school and summer programs for kids.
inkfreenews.com
Lowell Bollinger
Lowell Wade Bollinger, 89, North Manchester, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born Sep. 30, 1932. He is survived by his sons, Ty Martin Bollinger, Huntington Woods, Mich. and Steven Wade Bollinger, Ann Arbor, Mich.; sisters, Karen (Jerry) Hand and Christine (Stanley) Beery, both of North Manchester; and a granddaughter.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Resident Lenora Stump Named August Veteran Of Month
WARSAW — U.S. Army veteran Lenora R. Stump of Warsaw is the August Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. Stump was recognized at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2. She’s the fourth female veteran to receive the designation. Kosciusko County Veteran Service Officer Darryl...
inkfreenews.com
Charles Lewallen — UPDATED
Charles W. “Chuck” Lewallen, 87, Syracuse, died at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. He was born May 29, 1935, in New Paris, to Walter G. and Vivian M. (Kammerdiener) Lewallen. He was a lifetime New Paris / Syracuse area resident...
inkfreenews.com
Thomas Grosvenor — UPDATED
Thomas D. Grosvenor, 71, Rochester, died at 4:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, in Muncie. He was born Nov. 13, 1950. He married Valerie J. Tyler on Aug. 4, 1979; she survives. He is also survived by children, Kari Grosvenor, Rochester and Trevor (Kaleigh Collins) Grosvenor, Rochester; four grandchildren; brother, Timothy (Lynn) Grosvenor, Rochester; sisters, Debby (Lonnie Evans) Grosvenor, Logansport and Peg Howell, Rochester; and mother-in-law, Sandy Tyler, Rochester.
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Millington — UPDATED
Jerry L. Millington, 84, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Aug. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born June 11, 1938. He married Glenda Egner on May 24, 1957; she survives. He is also survived by children, Debbie (Doug) Marburger, Carolyn (Richard) Neff and Roger (Heather) Millington; seven...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Steller
Mary L. Steller, 91, North Manchester, died Aug. 2, 2022, at Wabash Parkview Hospital, Wabash. She was born Oct. 17, 1930. She married Arnold “Lee” Steller on Sep. 29, 1978; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Tom (Dianne) Dugan, Pierceton, Larry (Deborah) Steller,...
Comments / 0