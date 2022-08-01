ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Gamecock Central Hour presented by Firehouse Subs launches on 107.5 The Game

By Gamecock Central about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXt7h_0h0Vcauk00

There’s officially yet another way you can get all of your South Carolina athletics scoop from the Gamecock Central crew.

Gamecock Central and 107.5 The Game are proud to partner to announce The Gamecock Central Takeover Hour on 107.5 The Game presented by Firehouse Subs.

The hour-long program, which will feature GamecockCentral.com’s Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell, former Gamecock Preston Thorne, 107.5’s Pearson Fowler as well as guest appearances from other GC personalities, will air from 11 a.m. to noon EST, Monday through Friday, starting immediately.

“Gamecock Central and 107.5 have long enjoyed a great relationship in working together to cross-promote each other’s content and we are thrilled to take that partnership to another level with the new show,” Gamecock Central’s Wes Mitchell said. “It only makes sense for Gamecock Central and 107.5, the home of the Gamecocks, to work together to provide coverage on what should be an incredibly exciting upcoming South Carolina football season! I’d also like to thank Larry Chandler and Firehouse Subs for supporting us as our presenting sponsor!”

Firehouse Subs is your home for premium subs, salads, and catering. Visit one of 12 area locations throughout the Midlands, or find a Firehouse Subs near you.

Gamecock fans can listen on 107.5 FM on the radio, stream online on 1075TheGame.com, or via the 107.5 The Game app. The show will also be simulcast on the GamecockCentral.com YouTube page via live stream.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#Athletics#Gamecockcentral Com#Gc#Liv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy