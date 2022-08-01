The Gamecock Central Hour presented by Firehouse Subs launches on 107.5 The Game

There’s officially yet another way you can get all of your South Carolina athletics scoop from the Gamecock Central crew.

Gamecock Central and 107.5 The Game are proud to partner to announce The Gamecock Central Takeover Hour on 107.5 The Game presented by Firehouse Subs.

The hour-long program, which will feature GamecockCentral.com’s Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell, former Gamecock Preston Thorne, 107.5’s Pearson Fowler as well as guest appearances from other GC personalities, will air from 11 a.m. to noon EST, Monday through Friday, starting immediately.

“Gamecock Central and 107.5 have long enjoyed a great relationship in working together to cross-promote each other’s content and we are thrilled to take that partnership to another level with the new show,” Gamecock Central’s Wes Mitchell said. “It only makes sense for Gamecock Central and 107.5, the home of the Gamecocks, to work together to provide coverage on what should be an incredibly exciting upcoming South Carolina football season! I’d also like to thank Larry Chandler and Firehouse Subs for supporting us as our presenting sponsor!”

Gamecock fans can listen on 107.5 FM on the radio, stream online on 1075TheGame.com, or via the 107.5 The Game app. The show will also be simulcast on the GamecockCentral.com YouTube page via live stream.