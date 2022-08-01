College Football Recruiting: Alabama and Aggies land five-stars, Gators, Gamecocks and Rebels heat up

247sports.com
College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL・
TMZ.com
Jarvis Landry Needs Insane Full-Body Cupping Sesh After Practice In Louisiana Heat
Jarvis Landry may have grown up close to downtown New Orleans, but the NFL star is still getting used to practicing in the Louisiana heat -- needing a wild, full-body cupping session after his first day in full pads. Landry -- who spent 3 seasons playing for the LSU Tigers...
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
One key to Billy Napier’s Florida Gators turnaround: Socks?
GAINESVILLE — When Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter describes the biggest changes in the Gators under first-year coach Billy Napier, he starts at the bottom. “(If) Coach Napier said we’re all outside in white socks,” Dexter said, “you won’t see a blue sock out there.”
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
College football player killed in drive-by shooting
The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced. The player died just days before his 22nd birthday. "The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and ...
Clemson Unanimous No. 1 in Preseason Poll
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson United was voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The Tigers earned all eight first place votes (...)
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
4-star Baton Rouge quarterback decommits from Purdue, considered LSU lean
The wait for a quarterback in the 2023 class has been drawn out for the LSU Tigers, but it may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Coach Brian Kelly got some good news late Monday night as four-star Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) quarterback Ricky Collins decommitted from Purdue after spending nearly a year pledged to the Boilermakers.
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold
Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
Former Georgia Football Star Reportedly Dead At 56
Lars Tate, a former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, died late Monday night. He was 56. His son, Donovan Tate, told Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer that Tate was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer around a month ago. He was scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week before passing away in his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Ex-Florida Star Reveals His Problem With The Fan Base
Florida's football program hopes to restore its prestige under new head coach Billy Napier. Recruiting gains haven't come instantly, which has bothered some Gators supporters. Chris Doering encouraged fans to give Napier a chance. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Saturday Down South), the former Florida wide receiver and...
Changes Within Gators Offense Generates Excitement Along Offensive Line
The Florida Gators offense will look a bit different this year.
College Football Analyst Predicts Country's No. 1 Defense
It's that time of year when analysts start writing their predictions for the college football season. Just recently Brad Crawford of 247Sports wrote about the top defenses in the country heading into the season and who he thinks will finish at the top. Nobody should be surprised by his choice.
Falcons Reportedly Attempting To Trade Former Pro Bowler
It was announced in May that Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones would be out for a considerable amount of time due to offseason shoulder surgery. Whenever Jones returns to the field, it may not be in a Falcons uniform. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the Falcons have been...
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
Where each SEC team lands in CBS Sports FBS rankings
Fall camps have begun around the nation as we set to open the 2022 college football season on Aug. 27. The Auburn Tigers won’t begin their season until week 1 on Sept. 3 against the Mercer Bears. For Bryan Harsin and War Eagle, it will be a season about...
NFL・
