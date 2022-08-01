Cutting edge robotic assistance technology speeds up patients' recovery at Sunnyview

www.wamc.org
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be show girls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
10 Guards Attacked by Inmates at Max Security Prison in Upstate NY
10 Guards Attacked by Inmates at Max Security Prison in Upstate NY. Multiple staffers were attacked by inmates and as many as 10 of them sustained injuries during a violent outburst at a maximum security prison in Upstate New York on Monday. "We've got some serious injuries here. Coxsackie is...
Hudson Falls Powerhouse, Allen Mill to be torn down
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement to dismantle the Powerhouse and Allen Mill in Hudson Falls, with General Electric and the facilities' owner, Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation.
Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery
When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
History is never settled at the Schuyler Mansion in Albany
With many school districts and even entire states moving to limit unflattering but factual accounts of American history, including maltreatment of indigenous people and slavery, curators at the Schuyler Mansion Historical Site in Albany are heading in the other direction. “We start talking about slavery here in the visitor center,...
Animal Cruelty? Popular Attraction Canceled at Upstate NY County Fair
Animal rights activists say an annual event at an Upstate NY County Fair is animal abuse. What do you think?. A popular attraction at one of New York State's longest-running state fairs will be retired after animal rights activists protested the event. July 31st was the last day of the...
A Photographer Visits Utica, Saratoga & Albany in 1878
This essay by John Nicol, PhD, first appeared on July 12, 1878 in The British Journal of Photography. Utica, intersected by the Erie and Hudson Canal, is really a beautiful place. Free from the geometric regularity of most of the American cities, its tree-lined streets impart to it the truly American sylvan character, while the size and elegance of its suburban residences show that its people are prosperous to a degree unknown in similar cities in the old country.
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
Two new beauty businesses open in downtown Albany
ALBANY – Two businesses focused on inner and outer beauty are now open in downtown Albany. N.D. El’s Salon & Spa and Blessed Body Fitness now call 488 Broadway home. Clients can experience a wide range of services – including cut, color, manicures and pedicures and prom and wedding makeup.
Rich get Richer! Is Saratoga County Getting a Million Dollar ‘Destination Playground’?
The rich get richer! Is Saratoga County getting a million dollar "destination playground'?. If funding goes according to plan, there's a proposed design for a nearly 10,000-square-foot, million-dollar, “destination playground” that would be built in Saratoga County starting sometime late next Summer or early Fall. And this structure,...
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
Troy animal control urges dog owners to get dogs vaccinated
TROY – Off the bike path near Middleburgh in Troy, the bodies of three young dogs were found in a bin Wednesday, giving off a terrible smell. Three other dead or dying dogs found at other times last week included one in a canal tunnel at Canal and First, and one in a dumpster near Stowe Avenue.
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife, Kathy, watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning, their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Chipotle opening location in Pittsfield
Chipotle is opening its first location in Pittsfield on August 4. The restaurant is located at 555 Hubbard Avenue.
Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks. Under The Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives And on the Health of Our Nation by Linda Villarosa. Joe talks to people on the radio for a living....
Ordinance to curtail "aggressive" panhandling fails in Saratoga Springs
A measure intended to discourage “aggressive” panhandling in Saratoga Springs failed to gain traction at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. At the height of the summer racing and tourism season, the Saratoga Springs City Council on Tuesday held a public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would define and prohibit “aggressive” solicitation.
Report storm damage faster with new county tool
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has released a new tool this week designed to help those living around the county deal with the impacts of storm damage in or outside of their neighborhoods. A new tool is just a QR code scan away.
