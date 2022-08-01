ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Restaurants See Success with Uber Eats

mymcmedia.org

Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years

The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Missed connection – Saturday lunch at Le Diplomate

Enjoyed an impromptu lunch at the Le Dip bar on Saturday; chicken club with fries. Struck up a conversation with two guys from Alabama. One lives in Dupont and we talked about his love for mezcal espresso martinis and a good Barry’s workout. We both ordered aioli,. but he...
WASHINGTON, DC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon Signage Up at CAVA Digital Kitchen in Germantown

Coming soon signage is up for Cava Digital Kitchen at 19865 Century Blvd in Germantown, which is replacing the recently closed Zoe’s Kitchen. CAVA opened their first Digital Kitchen in Sandy Spring, GA back in March. According to a social media posts by CAVA, “CAVA Digital Kitchen has arrived… Just order ahead on our app or our site for easy pickup or delivery! Convenient *and* delicious. Build your bowl: order.cava.com.”
GERMANTOWN, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Amazon Offering Same-Day Delivery for DMV Prime Members

Amazon announced Monday that its Prime members in the Washington, D.C. area can now make same-day purchases from some of their favorite brands offered on Amazon. Washington, D.C.-area customers can shop from retailers such as Superdry, Diesel, PacSun and GNC by visiting amazon.com/samedaystore. Additional retailers launching in the upcoming months...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

La Tejana Breakfast Tacos Grand Opening in Mount Pleasant August 6th!!

3211 Mount Pleasant St, NW previously home to Sabydee, Zabver and Adam Express. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Magnificent news from La Tejana’s IG: “Grand Opening August 6th“. “Inspired by the countless taquerias that co-founder and McAllen, TX native Ana-Maria Jaramillo grew up with on both sides of the Texas-Mexico border, La Tejana offers a slice of the rich culinary traditions of the Rio Grande Valley in DC. With house-made flour tortillas and simple, no-frills ingredients made from scratch with mucho amor and no corner cutting, La Tejana seeks to pay homage to the countless mom-and-pop taquerias that we can’t get enough of across the state of Texas. La Tejana was born out of necessity – we don’t want to live in a DC without legit breakfast tacos, and you shouldn’t either.”
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Sides BBQ & Catering to Hold Soft Opening This Weekend

Sides BBQ & Catering will be holding its soft opening this weekend from 11am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Sides is a “ghost kitchen” operating inside of Sam’s Pizza at 15855 Redland Rd in Derwood. The restaurant tells us, “Chef Jackson loves BBQ, loves to cook, and was frustrated with good entrees that came with lackluster sides. It’s as if restaurants put all their focus on the meat and the sides get whatever time is left. We treat everyone equally! Our SIDES are part of the main cast and not just understudies!”
DERWOOD, MD
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the patio/balcony

This rental is located at 250 K Street, NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,883 / 648ft2 – Patio/Balcony, Bike Racks, View. The Loree Grand at Union Place offers luxury studio, one and two apartment homes in Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Union Station, Capitol Hill and the Smithsonian National Museum exploring your new neighborhood is just steps away. Close to I-395, the H Street Corridor, shopping, dining and entertainment, you’ll find conveniences to meet your everyday lifestyle. Our spacious floor plan options are sure to have the amenities you’re looking for. You will enjoy beautiful District views and natural lighting with large closets to keep you organized. Our well-appointed kitchens feature elegant cabinetry and counter tops, large kitchen islands for entertaining and Energy Star appliances. Some of our homes feature private patios or balconies with charming courtyard views. In addition to our apartment homes, our pet-friendly community offers our residents 24-hour Concierge services with package receiving, resident lounge with Java Bar, bike racks, on-site controlled access parking and Fitness Center including Transformation Fitness classes. Need some fresh air? Go for a run or stroll in the U.S. National Arboretum or the Metropolitan Branch Trail. Call, click or come by today and reserve your new home in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Delays linger after Metrorail network issues caused systemwide problems

WASHINGTON - Metrorail officials say network issues are still causing lingering delays on all of the system's train lines Wednesday morning. Officials say they are investigating and troubleshooting the issues, but currently have no estimate for full network restoration. Station managers are actively monitoring the situation. Metro also says real...
WASHINGTON, DC

