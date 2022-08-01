4 Restaurants See Success with Uber Eats

totalfood.com
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
WGAL
From side hustle to an empire: Maryland business owner finds innovative way to expand the brand
For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream — a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy－ and that was her love of eyelashes.
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
popville.com
Missed connection – Saturday lunch at Le Diplomate
Enjoyed an impromptu lunch at the Le Dip bar on Saturday; chicken club with fries. Struck up a conversation with two guys from Alabama. One lives in Dupont and we talked about his love for mezcal espresso martinis and a good Barry’s workout. We both ordered aioli,. but he...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon Signage Up at CAVA Digital Kitchen in Germantown
Coming soon signage is up for Cava Digital Kitchen at 19865 Century Blvd in Germantown, which is replacing the recently closed Zoe’s Kitchen. CAVA opened their first Digital Kitchen in Sandy Spring, GA back in March. According to a social media posts by CAVA, “CAVA Digital Kitchen has arrived… Just order ahead on our app or our site for easy pickup or delivery! Convenient *and* delicious. Build your bowl: order.cava.com.”
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Amazon Offering Same-Day Delivery for DMV Prime Members
Amazon announced Monday that its Prime members in the Washington, D.C. area can now make same-day purchases from some of their favorite brands offered on Amazon. Washington, D.C.-area customers can shop from retailers such as Superdry, Diesel, PacSun and GNC by visiting amazon.com/samedaystore. Additional retailers launching in the upcoming months...
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend to kickoff August in DC, Virginia and Maryland | Aug. 5-7
WASHINGTON — It's the first weekend of the month! Time to get out and explore something new - or stick with the classics you know and love. We don't judge. Here are a few fun ideas for how to get out and about as you look to make the most of these hot, mid-summery days.
northernvirginiamag.com
These Bakeries Have the Best Fresh-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies in Northern Virginia
When you’re craving sweets, nothing beats a fresh, warm cookie straight out of the oven. August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. We rounded up five of the best bakeries in the area to grab the gooey, rich chocolatey goodness perfect for your next sweets craving. Bakeshop. Bakeshop...
WJLA
Father loses son's Crocs shoe during hike in Silver Spring, makes Twitter plea for return
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7NEWS) — Calling all good Samaritans! There is a tiny Crocs shoe left behind in Silver Spring, Md. that needs to be returned to its rightful owner. Jonah Furman posted a tweet on Wednesday in hopes the child's shoe might be returned to his son. The shoe was lost somewhere between Montgomery Hills Park and Getty Park, Furman tweeted.
popville.com
La Tejana Breakfast Tacos Grand Opening in Mount Pleasant August 6th!!
3211 Mount Pleasant St, NW previously home to Sabydee, Zabver and Adam Express. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Magnificent news from La Tejana’s IG: “Grand Opening August 6th“. “Inspired by the countless taquerias that co-founder and McAllen, TX native Ana-Maria Jaramillo grew up with on both sides of the Texas-Mexico border, La Tejana offers a slice of the rich culinary traditions of the Rio Grande Valley in DC. With house-made flour tortillas and simple, no-frills ingredients made from scratch with mucho amor and no corner cutting, La Tejana seeks to pay homage to the countless mom-and-pop taquerias that we can’t get enough of across the state of Texas. La Tejana was born out of necessity – we don’t want to live in a DC without legit breakfast tacos, and you shouldn’t either.”
mocoshow.com
Sides BBQ & Catering to Hold Soft Opening This Weekend
Sides BBQ & Catering will be holding its soft opening this weekend from 11am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Sides is a “ghost kitchen” operating inside of Sam’s Pizza at 15855 Redland Rd in Derwood. The restaurant tells us, “Chef Jackson loves BBQ, loves to cook, and was frustrated with good entrees that came with lackluster sides. It’s as if restaurants put all their focus on the meat and the sides get whatever time is left. We treat everyone equally! Our SIDES are part of the main cast and not just understudies!”
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the patio/balcony
This rental is located at 250 K Street, NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,883 / 648ft2 – Patio/Balcony, Bike Racks, View. The Loree Grand at Union Place offers luxury studio, one and two apartment homes in Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Union Station, Capitol Hill and the Smithsonian National Museum exploring your new neighborhood is just steps away. Close to I-395, the H Street Corridor, shopping, dining and entertainment, you’ll find conveniences to meet your everyday lifestyle. Our spacious floor plan options are sure to have the amenities you’re looking for. You will enjoy beautiful District views and natural lighting with large closets to keep you organized. Our well-appointed kitchens feature elegant cabinetry and counter tops, large kitchen islands for entertaining and Energy Star appliances. Some of our homes feature private patios or balconies with charming courtyard views. In addition to our apartment homes, our pet-friendly community offers our residents 24-hour Concierge services with package receiving, resident lounge with Java Bar, bike racks, on-site controlled access parking and Fitness Center including Transformation Fitness classes. Need some fresh air? Go for a run or stroll in the U.S. National Arboretum or the Metropolitan Branch Trail. Call, click or come by today and reserve your new home in Northeast D.C.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in California, Maryland metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
WTOP
Striking MetroAccess drivers turn down latest offer; no new negotiations before next week
When a striking MetroAccess driver showed up to meet with Transdev negotiators Tuesday morning, he was optimistic. “I thought there would be a different proposal put on the table, maybe a little increase,” said that driver, Tim Hollingsworth of ATU Local 689. “But it was the same thing as prior.”
tmpresale.com
JB Smoove The Physical Therapy Tour at Warner Theatre in Washington Nov 10, 2022 – pre-sale code
The JB Smoove The Physical Therapy Tour pre-sale code has been added. This is your best chance to get JB Smoove The Physical Therapy Tour show tickets before anyone else!. Don’t miss this awesome opportunity to go and see JB Smoove The Physical Therapy Tour’s show in Washington.
mocoshow.com
Full Details on This Year’s Montgomery County Agricultural Fair (August 12th-20th)
The 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair takes place August 9-20 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg). Visit www.mcagfair.com to purchase tickets. General Admission tickets are $12 online vs. $15 at the gate and children 11 and under don’t pay for fair admission. Per Montgomery County:. The...
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
fox5dc.com
Delays linger after Metrorail network issues caused systemwide problems
WASHINGTON - Metrorail officials say network issues are still causing lingering delays on all of the system's train lines Wednesday morning. Officials say they are investigating and troubleshooting the issues, but currently have no estimate for full network restoration. Station managers are actively monitoring the situation. Metro also says real...
25newsnow.com
Bella the dog now a ‘hero’ after alerting Washington family of a fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This dog is more than a friend. She’s being called a hero for waking up a Washington family when the house was on fire. It’s not the family’s dog. They were dog-sitting for a friend. Now, the dog owner hopes to raise money for the family, which lost almost everything.
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
