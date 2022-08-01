kansaspublicradio.org
Related
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Thursday, August 4, 2022
Kansas Abortion Vote Sparks New Hope for Democrats in Midterms. NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in Kansas as the direct result of outrage at the Supreme Court’s decision in June to repeal a woman’s constitutional right to obtain an abortion. Republicans and the high court “don’t have a clue about the power of American women,” Biden said. “Tuesday night in Kansas, they found out.” On Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., boasted of the political winds “blowing at Democrats.” "The people of Kansas sent an unmistakable message to Republican extremists,” he said. “If it’s going to happen in Kansas, it’s going to happen in a whole lot of states.” With three months until the November election, the optimism may be premature. But it represents a much-needed break for a party that has spent the better part of the past year reeling from crisis to crisis, including the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and rising prices for gasoline and other goods. Those developments have contributed to Biden’s low approval ratings, leaving Democrats without a unifying leader in a position to rally voters before the election, with control of Congress at stake.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Kansas Voters Resoundingly Reject Pro-Life Amendment, Protect Access to Abortion. TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Kansas voters have sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or possibly even ban the procedure outright. The vote Tuesday in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement was the first test of voters' feelings about abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. About 60% of voters rejected a proposed change that would have declared there is no right to abortion in the state constitution. Had the ballot measure passed, it would have overturned a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights. Opponents predicted a ban would be coming if the measure had passed. (Read more.)
Kansas Public Radio
Abortion Rights Forces Won Huge Victory but Fight in Kansas Rages On
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — The landmark defeat of an anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution drew international attention. It left abortion rights forces thrilled and their opponents in despair. But it wasn’t the first Kansas fight over the polarizing social issue. It’s far from the last. Activists...
Kansas Public Radio
Kris Kobach on Political Rebound, Winning Republican Nomination for Kansas Attorney General
Anti-illegal immigration hardliner and one-time Trump ally on voter fraud conspiracies Kris Kobach overcame the Kansas Republican establishment on Tuesday to win the party’s nomination for state attorney general. Republicans voted in favor of the former Kansas secretary of state over state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
Kansas Public Radio
Voters in Kansas are the first to decide on abortion post-Roe
Voters in Kansas today will decide whether to add an amendment to the state constitution that says there is no right to an abortion in the state. A constitutional amendment would open the door for lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortion in the state.
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas Primary Election Results
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Kansas primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, attorney general and a House congressional district. Follow the results live.
Comments / 0