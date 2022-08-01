ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

SDFB to Host Livestock Handling Expert in Wall

By mick
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingsburyjournal.com

Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering

On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
YANKTON, SD
drgnews.com

South Dakota Tribes get federal grant to train members in construction and associated trades

South Dakota’s nine Tribal Reservations have received a $5 million federal grant to address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands. The Building Jobs, Buildings Homes for All grant application says the Indigenous home building industry cannot grow and provide much-needed housing to Tribal communities without a skilled workforce. As the lead for the Building Jobs, Building Homes project, Lakota Funds will address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands by training Indigenous people in construction trades and as certified appraisers and inspectors. The application says in partnership with South Dakota State University, Lakota Funds will implement a certified appraiser program, addressing a significant barrier to housing construction on Tribal lands. To support this underserved population, Lakota Funds will provide a variety of wraparound services during training.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
farmforum.net

Summit Carbon Solutions seeks ruling to prevent South Dakota landowners from stopping surveys

Summit Carbon Solutions claims in a legal filing that a group of McPherson County landowners is violating South Dakota law by not allowing the company to survey private land. The paperwork, filed by Summit in McPherson County about two weeks ago, argues that the company has a right to survey property without the landowners' consent since Summit has a permit request before the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Rodeo#The Wall#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sdfb#South Dakota Farm Bureau#County Farm Bureaus#Mt#The Sdfb State Office
wnax.com

Northeast SD Lakes on the Rise

While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
DAY COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
wnax.com

SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor

South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

GALLERY: KELOLAND Investigates MMIP in South Dakota

LAKOTA NATION, S.D. (KELO) — Indigenous people in South Dakota, and across the country, experience disproportionate rates of violence, murder and go missing at higher rates. The issue, known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), has grown into an epidemic leaving families and communities with few resources or answers.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Biden grants disaster declaration for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a Tuesday news release, Governor Kristi Noem announced that President Biden has granted a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist in the recovery from a series of June storms. From June 11-14, 2022,...
ENVIRONMENT
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?

South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota doctors see increased interest in contraception, tubal ligations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the five weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some Sioux Falls doctors have already started to notice changes in care. The number of requests for tubal ligations and contraceptives has increased according to two Sioux Falls doctors. One Sioux Falls OB/GYN, who wished to remain anonymous, said that in the time since the Supreme Court decision leaked in May, they and their colleagues have seen an uptick in young women seeking tubal ligations, when fallopian tubes are cut, tied or blocked to prevent pregnancy along with more men seeking vasectomies.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
WATERTOWN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy