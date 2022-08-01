Maine reports second case of monkeypox

wgme.com
Mainers can now order additional free COVID-19 tests
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Mills Administration announced Wednesday that Mainers may now reorder free COVID-19 test kits throughProject Access COVID Tests(ACT), a partnership between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and The Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to households throughout the state. As of Monday,...
Parts of Maine in severe drought, state in desperate need of rain
The latest report from Drought Center shows much of the Maine coast and the New Hampshire Seacoast are in a severe drought. Maine is in desperate need of rain. Just over 8 percent of Maine is in a severe drought and almost 40 percent of the state is in a moderate drought, according to the Drought Center.
Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought
(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
Maine Lobster Festival returns after two years
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Maine's lobster festival is back after two years of being cancelled due to COVID-19. To encourage people to "get back out there," the festival is free this year. They've already served up 6,000 pounds of lobster in only two days. "We were really thinking, ‘Oh my goodness,...
Geese near Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland euthanized following complaints
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Wildlife officials euthanized a group of geese that were hanging around Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland due to patient complaints and concerns about the avian flu. The geese were euthanized on June 21. Mercy released the following statement about the situation:. “As a hospital, our focus...
Unemployment dropping in Maine
Maine's unemployment rate is dropping. It's at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic. According to data from the Labor Department, the unemployment rate in Maine in June was 3-percent. It is the lowest it’s been since right before the start of the pandemic when it was 2.7...
Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine
SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
Regulators to discuss new lobster sizes amid concerns about population changes
More changes could be coming to the lobster industry, including further restricting the size of lobsters that can be harvested. The hope is to protect the lobster population from further decline. Maine lobstermen already have tough restrictions, the toughest in New England. Lobstermen are currently only allowed to keep a...
Average price of recreational marijuana continues to fall in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The price of pot is no longer as high as it once was. Since the first few recreational shops opened their doors in 2020, the industry has boomed in Maine. "Just since we've been open, pricing in the industry has changed a lot," SeaWeed Co. Retail Manager Emily Hyman said.
On Your Side: With temperatures across Maine in the 90s, here's how to stay safe and cool
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- When temperatures get as high as they did this week, it can take a toll on anyone who's outside for long periods of time. If you're working outside or don't have air conditioning, it could lead to heat exhaustion, or even worse, heat stroke. Warning signs of...
Heat Advisory: Several days of extreme heat, humidity expected in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The hottest, muggiest stretch of the summer is likely to hit Maine this week. Several days of oppressive heat and humidity look to be the story in Maine through the end of this week and into the beginning of the next. TIMING: Humidity levels ramp up on Thursday...
Good Shepherd Food Bank begins growing, processing vegetables
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Good Shepherd Food Bank is now growing and processing vegetables. The organization announced Thursday that they are launching "Harvesting Good," and the multi-million-dollar investments begins with the organization planting broccoli in Caribou. They say Harvesting Good is a revolutionary business model that aligns food banks, regional...
Woman and 2 children found dead in New Hampshire; deaths ruled suspicious
NORTHFIELD, NH (WGME) -- Police in New Hampshire are investigating the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children, the attorney general's office said Wednesday. The AG’s office says the bodies of a woman and two juveniles were found at a home in Northfield, which is just north of Concord.
Price of lobster drops to pre-pandemic levels putting lobstermen in a pinch
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- The price of lobster has dropped to pre-pandemic levels. Once priced at $20 a pound, you can now get this Maine staple for $3 a pound. Lobstermen are stuck in a trap of low prices for lobster and high prices for everything else, including bait and fuel.
Wilbur's of Maine issues recall for chocolate covered blueberries due to allergy concerns
Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections of Freeport is recalling some of its chocolate covered blueberries due to an undeclared allergen. The recall involves Wilbur’s of Maine’s 8 oz. resealable packages of milk chocolate covered blueberries. They may contain undeclared chocolate covered almonds. People who have allergies to...
'It's disgusting:' High manganese levels lead to water discoloration, advisory in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Brown and discolored water is the reality for residents in the Town of Berwick after high levels of manganese were found in the community's drinking water. The town has since put out an advisory urging residents to not let children drink the water until the levels go down.
A diminished Bangor State Fair considers its future
BANGOR (BDN) -- There will be a number of things longtime attendees of the Bangor State Fair won’t see when the gates open on the venerable summer event this Thursday, aside from midway rides and games and food stands offering classic fair treats. Agricultural exhibitions, for one, won’t happen...
Community college applications rise in Maine
More people are applying for community college in Maine now that it’s free for people who graduated during the pandemic. The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program applies to...
Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
Supporters of convicted Maine child murderer raising funds for new DNA testing
MADAWASKA, Maine (BDN) -- Longtime supporters of convicted child killer Dennis Dechaine say they are encouraged by a judge’s ruling in favor of new DNA testing in his case, and are raising money to pay for the tests. A Knox County jury convicted Dechaine in 1989 for the kidnapping,...
