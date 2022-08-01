District rival’s move creates open dates for PCA, Tallulah Academy football teams

www.vicksburgpost.com
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central’s Wright leading Playmakers cover contest
Warren Central quarterback Jack Wright has surged to big early lead near the halfway point of The Vicksburg Post’s “Playmakers” football cover contest. Wright has collected 57.8 percent of the nearly 1,100 votes cast as of noon Wednesday. St. Aloysius running back Padre Gray has 26.4 percent of the vote, Vicksburg High defensive end Caleb Bryant is third at 9.6 percent, and Porter’s Chapel Academy lineman Maureon Simms is fourth with 6 percent.
Vicksburg Post
Game Plan
The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Email items to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Fall bowling leagues are now forming at Fun Lanes, with organizational meetings and competition starting soon:. • The Cannonball League will meet Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. and begin play on Aug. 11. This league is...
Vicksburg Post
Steady effort propels Greer to Clear Creek Classic championship
Steady did it at the Clear Creek Classic. Joel Greer shot 74 both days of the tournament at Clear Creek Golf Course, and held off a second-round charge from Luke Yocum to win it on Sunday. Yocum shot a 72 on Sunday — five strokes better than his first round,...
Vicksburg Post
LOOKING BACK: The McLaurin family home and a fateful duel
The home at 3400 Drummond St., commonly known as the “Cypress House” was built in 1913 by William K. and Willie McLaurin and was designed as a clapboard house with a one-story porch (as seen in the first photograph) by M. J. Donovan and built by H. H. Havis, contractors, for $5,400.
Travis Hunter named All-American before his first game
Jackson State freshman Travis Hunter has been predicted to have an All-American season in 2022. The post Travis Hunter named All-American before his first game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Vicksburg Post
Dr. Gerald Johnson Hasselman Sr.
Dr. Gerald Johnson Hasselman Sr., passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Clinton, Miss., on July 30, 2022. Gerald, known by his friends and family as Big G, was born on October 28, 1945, in St. Louis, Mo., and moved to Holly Springs, Miss., as a young boy. He was the eldest son of the late Earl Kieffer Hasselman and Geraldine Johnson Gholson.
Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help
A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
Former Mississippi high school grad, navy officer competes in American Ninja Warrior
A former Natchez High School graduate and active Third Class Petty Officer Herbert Steadman competed under the lights against a backdrop of Minions in an American Ninja Warrior episode that aired on June 27. He is now back overseas on deployment with the Navy. Steadman actually ran the course at...
The Town of Ferriday will shut off water on Monday, August 1st
FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ferriday Police Department, the town planned to shut off water on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. The outage will affect the Town of Ferriday and Village of Ridgecrest water systems and is to repair leaks causing major water losses. It is only for one night, and […]
WLBT
JPD hopes to make progress with addressing staffing shortage through newest recruit class
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Training is underway for the Jackson Police Department’s 67th recruit class. JPD is currently short 110 officers, which is twelve more than it was when we did a story about staffing in April. However, the current recruit class has 19 candidates. The group of prospects...
vicksburgnews.com
Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race
Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
Vicksburg Post
Brenda Kaaren McKay Neumann
Brenda Kaaren McKay Neumann died Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Claiborne Co. Hospital in Port Gibson. She was 80. A native of Ferriday, LA, she attended LSU where she was a member of the original LSU Ballet Corps, now known as the Golden Girls. She was a medical technician for Mercy Hospital and River Region Medical Center. She was a member of the Vicksburg Art Association, a member of Gibson Memorial Church where she sang in the choir and a member of the Ladies Christian Study Group.
vicksburgnews.com
The Tomato Place, a Mississippi treasure
Twenty-two years ago, The Tomato Place was nothing more than one of four fruit and veggie stands run by Luke Hughes. “I was here sorting tomatoes, when this guy comes up, takes a look at my tomatoes and asks if we could make him a sandwich. I made him a sandwich. Guess he must’ve really liked it,” Hughes says with a chuckle. “Because the very next day, he came back for another one. The rest, as they say, is history.”
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS – Injury, Power Outages Follow Single-Vehicle Collision With Utility Pole on Oak Ridge Rd
According to a local source, an elderly driver lost control of his vehicle, veered off the roadway, and crashed into a utility pole. One of the vehicle’s occupants was transported from the scene by Emergency Medical Services in unknown condition. Entergy Mississippi stated that nearly 700 customers were currently...
Vicksburg Post
Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg hosts another magical year at Camp Silvercloud
Last week, the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg (JAV) hosted Camp Silvercloud, a beloved Warren County summer tradition for children and adults with special needs. Held at Warner-Tully Memorial YMCA Camp July 25 to 26, the camp returned this year after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. “Camp Silvercloud is such...
listenupyall.com
Planned Water Outage for Ferriday, Ridgecrest
A planned water outage is scheduled for tonight in Ferriday and Ridgecrest. The water supply will be shut off tonight at 10:30 in order to repair some leaks causing major water loss throughout the system. While the outage is expected to end in the early morning hours, a boil order will be in effect afterward until further notice. The outage and boil order impact both the Town of Ferriday and Village of Ridgecrest water systems.
WLBT
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
Vicksburg Post
GUIZERIX: Warren County wise in efforts to reduce voter confusion
It’s a redistricting year, and with that often comes changes on which we won’t all agree. Such is the case with Warren County’s precinct lines. While many issues were resolved during and after last week’s working meeting of the Board of Supervisors, it seemed as though Monday’s regular meeting was the chosen venue to air grievances about District 3’s precinct lines and polling places.
Official: Suspect identified in last week’s bomb threats at Mississippi colleges and universities
A suspect has been identified in the case of at least 12 bomb threats made Thursday at several Mississippi colleges and universities, a state official told the Clarion Ledger on Monday. Alcorn State University School of Nursing in Natchez was one of the dozen Mississippi universities that was threatened on...
WAPT
Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
