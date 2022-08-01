ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

District rival’s move creates open dates for PCA, Tallulah Academy football teams

By Ernest Bowker
Vicksburg Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.vicksburgpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

Warren Central’s Wright leading Playmakers cover contest

Warren Central quarterback Jack Wright has surged to big early lead near the halfway point of The Vicksburg Post’s “Playmakers” football cover contest. Wright has collected 57.8 percent of the nearly 1,100 votes cast as of noon Wednesday. St. Aloysius running back Padre Gray has 26.4 percent of the vote, Vicksburg High defensive end Caleb Bryant is third at 9.6 percent, and Porter’s Chapel Academy lineman Maureon Simms is fourth with 6 percent.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Game Plan

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Email items to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Fall bowling leagues are now forming at Fun Lanes, with organizational meetings and competition starting soon:. • The Cannonball League will meet Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. and begin play on Aug. 11. This league is...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

LOOKING BACK: The McLaurin family home and a fateful duel

The home at 3400 Drummond St., commonly known as the “Cypress House” was built in 1913 by William K. and Willie McLaurin and was designed as a clapboard house with a one-story porch (as seen in the first photograph) by M. J. Donovan and built by H. H. Havis, contractors, for $5,400.
ROLLING FORK, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Tallulah, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Haynesville, LA
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
Vicksburg Post

Dr. Gerald Johnson Hasselman Sr.

Dr. Gerald Johnson Hasselman Sr., passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Clinton, Miss., on July 30, 2022. Gerald, known by his friends and family as Big G, was born on October 28, 1945, in St. Louis, Mo., and moved to Holly Springs, Miss., as a young boy. He was the eldest son of the late Earl Kieffer Hasselman and Geraldine Johnson Gholson.
CLINTON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help

A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Pca#Open Game#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tallulah Academy#Chapel Academy#Mhsaa
MyArkLaMiss

The Town of Ferriday will shut off water on Monday, August 1st

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ferriday Police Department, the town planned to shut off water on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. The outage will affect the Town of Ferriday and Village of Ridgecrest water systems and is to repair leaks causing major water losses. It is only for one night, and […]
FERRIDAY, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race

Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
SATARTIA, MS
Vicksburg Post

Brenda Kaaren McKay Neumann

Brenda Kaaren McKay Neumann died Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Claiborne Co. Hospital in Port Gibson. She was 80. A native of Ferriday, LA, she attended LSU where she was a member of the original LSU Ballet Corps, now known as the Golden Girls. She was a medical technician for Mercy Hospital and River Region Medical Center. She was a member of the Vicksburg Art Association, a member of Gibson Memorial Church where she sang in the choir and a member of the Ladies Christian Study Group.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
vicksburgnews.com

The Tomato Place, a Mississippi treasure

Twenty-two years ago, The Tomato Place was nothing more than one of four fruit and veggie stands run by Luke Hughes. “I was here sorting tomatoes, when this guy comes up, takes a look at my tomatoes and asks if we could make him a sandwich. I made him a sandwich. Guess he must’ve really liked it,” Hughes says with a chuckle. “Because the very next day, he came back for another one. The rest, as they say, is history.”
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg hosts another magical year at Camp Silvercloud

Last week, the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg (JAV) hosted Camp Silvercloud, a beloved Warren County summer tradition for children and adults with special needs. Held at Warner-Tully Memorial YMCA Camp July 25 to 26, the camp returned this year after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. “Camp Silvercloud is such...
VICKSBURG, MS
listenupyall.com

Planned Water Outage for Ferriday, Ridgecrest

A planned water outage is scheduled for tonight in Ferriday and Ridgecrest. The water supply will be shut off tonight at 10:30 in order to repair some leaks causing major water loss throughout the system. While the outage is expected to end in the early morning hours, a boil order will be in effect afterward until further notice. The outage and boil order impact both the Town of Ferriday and Village of Ridgecrest water systems.
FERRIDAY, LA
Vicksburg Post

GUIZERIX: Warren County wise in efforts to reduce voter confusion

It’s a redistricting year, and with that often comes changes on which we won’t all agree. Such is the case with Warren County’s precinct lines. While many issues were resolved during and after last week’s working meeting of the Board of Supervisors, it seemed as though Monday’s regular meeting was the chosen venue to air grievances about District 3’s precinct lines and polling places.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy