Florida Gators recruiting insiders notes: Post FNL and cook-out

Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Sources: Defensive Lineman Rejoins Florida Gators Roster
The Florida Gators have re-added a player that was left off the roster following the spring.
Gator Country
Jones has the Florida Gators in his top five following his FNL visit
One of the biggest needs remaining for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class is offensive linemen and they had one of their top targets on campus last weekend. Offensive lineman Caden Jones (6-7, 305, New Orleans, LA. De La Salle) was on campus and worked out for the staff during Friday Night Lights.
Changes Within Gators Offense Generates Excitement Along Offensive Line
The Florida Gators offense will look a bit different this year.
Gator Country
Mike Holloway signs 10-year contract extension
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fresh off three national championships this season, Florida track and field and cross country head coach Mike Holloway has agreed to a contract extension that keeps him at UF for the next 10 years, athletic director Scott Stricklin announced on Thursday. The deal places him among...
247Sports
Wednesday practice notes and observations
Here are our notes and observations from Florida's Wednesday afternoon practice, its first of preseason camp. Players were in helmets only as required by the NCAA in the first two practices of preseason camp and the session was held outside Florida's football practice facility. Media members were allowed to watch just one period of the session, which lasted roughly 14 minutes.
Ex-Florida Star Reveals His Problem With The Fan Base
Florida's football program hopes to restore its prestige under new head coach Billy Napier. Recruiting gains haven't come instantly, which has bothered some Gators supporters. Chris Doering encouraged fans to give Napier a chance. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Saturday Down South), the former Florida wide receiver and...
Gator Country
Florida Gators preparing for fall camp
As the fall semester begins to roll in for students at the University of Florida, student-athletes of the football program start their work on campus early. However, none of it will be academic. After four long summer months, football returns to Gainesville as the Gators report for the fall camp...
Gator Country
Where ’23 Florida Targets Sit In On3 Rankings
With the 2022-23 season only months away, rosters are pretty much set and that means from a recruiting standpoint it’s full steam ahead to the 2023 class. A new force in the recruiting world is On3, a company full of top recruiting analysts who follow the sport closely and provide valuable insight to the ranking of players and where they are leaning towards landing. For that reason, when they realized an update to their 2023 rankings it was worth a look to see where some Florida targets are currently sitting.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bell looks for continued growth
While five of the six head football coaches in the Tri-County area (Dixie, Levy and Gilchrist counties) will be new, Joey Whittington is back for his 10th season as head coach of the Bell Bulldogs. Last year, the ‘Dogs (4-6) almost won as many games as they had the previous...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
fox35orlando.com
PHOTO: Alligators appear to 'hug' at Florida preserve
MICANOPY, Fla. - Sometimes you just need a hug. Photographer Michelle Siefken was visiting Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Micanopy, Florida recently when she spotted two young alligators getting cozy. "Need a hug?" she captioned the photo on Facebook. The two buddies are seen laying closely together with one...
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous
Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
WCJB
Gainesville Fire Rescue will hold signs at intersections to remind drivers school starts on August 10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville emergency responders will hold signs at several intersections reminding drivers school starts next week. As school is set to start back up on August 10, Gainesville Fire Rescue Encourages everyone to put safety first. On Thursday, they will target the Williams Elementary area from 7...
mycbs4.com
UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned
Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
WCJB
Paige’s Kitchen: Quick Biscuits
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If homemade biscuits remind you of a special time spent with your grandmother you are in luck with this recipe. While traditional recipes call for a long list of ingredients this recipe only needs 4 items. That will save you time in the kitchen and give you more time with your family. Enjoy!
bassmaster.com
Plant it and they will come
Palatka high school Bassmaster anglers Syler Prince, Cody Mullis and Camryn Teuton along with 45 other local volunteers helped the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in their efforts to restore eelgrass in the St. Johns River and Lake George. Lake George was once full of plants and aquatic...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!
Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
wogx.com
Florida prison officials hope to attract more qualified candidates with higher pay
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year. John Siter, assistant warden at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, said a year ago, the annual...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for hitting his mother
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tyrone Thompkins was arrested by a Gainesville Police Department officer in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday. Thompkins, 40, was with his 72-year-old mother when he reportedly took her phone and wouldn’t give it back. She tried to take it back and Thompkins punched her in...
