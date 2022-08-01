Early Canada Goose Dates Announced

www.newsdakota.com
SDFB to Host Livestock Handling Expert in Wall
South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) and County Farm Bureaus are hosting a series of events across the state as part of its Summer Event Series. August 8, Ted Howard of Ted Howard Stockmanship of Oakley, KS, will be the featured clinician at a livestock handling seminar at the Wall, S.D. Rodeo Grounds. The event will begin at 4 p.m. MT and includes a meal. The seminar is limited to 40 participants.
Aloysius Cloud
Aloysius Cloud, age 80, of St. Michael, ND, passed on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Eventide Care Center, Devils Lake, ND. Aloysius’ Visitation will be Wednesday, 5:00PM -7:00PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00PM all at St. Michael’s Wellness Center, St. Michael, ND. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00AM.
Monday, August 1st Weather
TODAY: AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING, AREA OF RAIN SHOWERS IN THE NORTHERN PART OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA. THEN MOSTLY SUNNY, WARM AND HUMID. HIGH: LOW TO MID 80S. LIGHT SOUTH BREEZE. TONIGHT: SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. OTHERWISE CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW: NEAR 65. TOMORROW: HOT! WITH...
