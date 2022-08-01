Early Canada Goose Dates Announced

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) and County Farm Bureaus are hosting a series of events across the state as part of its Summer Event Series. August 8, Ted Howard of Ted Howard Stockmanship of Oakley, KS, will be the featured clinician at a livestock handling seminar at the Wall, S.D. Rodeo Grounds. The event will begin at 4 p.m. MT and includes a meal. The seminar is limited to 40 participants.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO