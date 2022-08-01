A healthy return to school, join in as a Florence pediatrician shares advice for parents

wpde.com
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
This SC Native Went From "Homeless to Multimillionaire"Kennardo G. JamesMullins, SC
DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Dana Stone as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
wpde.com
Parents complain new drop off procedure at Florence school is causing major headaches
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some parents complained about the new drop-off procedure at a Florence school. They are complaining the new drop-off procedure at Southside Middle School in Florence is causing major problems for them, including being late for work. However, the school posted an updated set of rules...
“The Doctors Told My Husband I May Not Make It Through the Night”
This SC native went from tragedy to triumph after a near fatal car accident.Evelyn Drayton website. Evelyn Murray Drayton of Georgetown, South Carolina is a very successful woman and has done many great things in life. She is an ordained minister, author of eight books, a recording artist, and has had the pleasure of being a repeat guest on many live television shows. However, she almost lost her life before getting the opportunity to accomplish any of those things.
wpde.com
Horry County parents could see rise in back-to-school supply costs due to inflation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Back-to-school supplies, like so many other things right now, are going to cost more. In a recent study done by Deloitte Insights, the cost of back-to-school supplies has increased by 8%. ABC News said backpacks are up nearly 12%, costing an average of $70.
wpde.com
Tobacco Heritage Day is Saturday at the Living History Farm in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tobacco Heritage Day is this weekend at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway. The Living History Farm showcases what life was like during the 1900s in Horry County. Back then, tobacco was the main cash crop for the region. The event will include...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Jenna Doyle, DMD. Dr. Doyle is a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth in Kingstree. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Health Sciences from University of Kentucky and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. With a heart for volunteering, Dr. Doyle is involved with many charities and received the National Health Service Corps Scholar award and the American Association of Public Health Dentistry-Community Dentistry and Dental Public Health award.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
New School Year at Butler Academy Includes Middle School Launch
Hartsville, S.C., July 29, 2022 — With the first day of the new school year on July 20, Butler Academy (BA for short) officially became a network of two schools serving families in seven counties as it launched its middle school experience. Beginning this year with fifth and sixth grade (and seventh eighth grades coming next year and the year after), BA’s deeply intentional approach to whole-child responsive-classroom education will support scholars and their families through a period that, for many, can sometimes feel quite stressful.
wpde.com
Scotland Co. deputies, recreational workers treat senior citizens to movie night
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Dept. teamed up this week to treat senior citizens to a night at the movies, according to officials with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. About 130 seniors took part in...
wpde.com
Power outages impacting homes, schools in South Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy is reporting a power outage Wednesday afternoon that's impacting about 1,100 homes, businesses and schools. South Florence High School's Facebook page said they're experiencing a temporary power outage. It said "students are being held in their third-period classes until further notice." NEW: Investigation...
wpde.com
Darlington group working to renovate building to feed those in need
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Community Connections of Darlington is working to renovate a building at the corner of Washington and West Broad Streets in Darlington. The group got the building at no charge to help continue their mission. Since 2016, Community Connections have fed people in need and given...
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
wpde.com
Florence 1 Schools implement new security measures for student, staff safety
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence 1 Schools has enhanced security measures to make sure students and staff members are safe. New metal detectors are now installed at all of the middle and high schools in the district. South Florence High School Principal Shand Josey said she's pleased with the...
wpde.com
Horry County police offer stickers designed to alert officers to people with special needs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. is now offering stickers to help alert officers to people with special needs in a home. The idea is to post the sticker on your car or by the main entrance of a home to give first responders an idea of what accommodations may be needed.
wpde.com
COVID cases continue upward trend in most of SC as students return to class, expert says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's a new normal for many students and families readying for the new school year this month. For some, it will be a return to a pre-pandemic normal, but for others, the potential is still there with the rise of a new COVID-19 variant.
wpde.com
City of Florence begins using $500,000 to demolish abandoned, blighted buildings
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Florence is trying to clean up communities, and they are doing it by demolishing abandoned and blighted homes. The city allocated $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project. On Wednesday the city began tearing down the first building at...
wpde.com
SC gov. announces Safe Driving Campaign during Myrtle Beach press conference
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced a partnership on a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state of South Carolina. The new partnership was unveiled at a press conference with Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDPS...
wpde.com
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
WIS-TV
Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - Over 4,000 students across Clarendon County returned to familiar classrooms under a consolidated school district on Monday, August 1. The first day of public school across Clarendon County comes approximately one month after the merge of Clarendon 2 and Clarendon 4 into one district on July 1.
WIS-TV
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
iheart.com
Drowning Connected To Baptism
The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
