Albany, GA

Blair Blackburn named AB&T chief financial officer

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Blair Blackburn Special Photo

ALBANY — Following several strategic moves that have further positioned AB&T for continued success well into the future, the Albany-based community bank announced Monday the addition of Blair Blackburn as chief financial officer.

A certified public accountant, Blackburn has spent the past two years working as an in-house CPA for a family-owned business out of Camilla, following a five-year stint with Albany’s Mauldin & Jenkins Financial Institutions practice.

