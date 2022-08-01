Sunny and Dry Today

www.wifr.com
Related
WIFR
Hot & Humid with Showers & Thunderstorms
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and thunderstorms today as temperatures rise to the 90 degree mark. Much cooler with les humidity tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s. 90′s will be back for the weekend.
MyStateline.com
Steamy & Stormy Wednesday, Heating Up Again for the Weekend
It’s been quite some time since the Rockford area has seen the mercury rise above the 90-degree mark. In fact, you would have to go back to July 21st to find our last 90-degree day! Looking back at yesterday, we came pretty close to that mark as highs peaked in the mid to upper 80s.
Crash in Rockford causes delays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
matadornetwork.com
Rockford, Illinois, Is an Outdoor Haven Perfect for a Weekend Escape From Chicago
The largest city in Illinois outside of the Chicagoland area, Rockford offers beautiful landscapes and plenty of family-friendly adventures that make it a great destination for people who love the outdoors. The city and Winnebago County have more than 10,000 acres of protected recreational land, as well as 42 forest preserves for hiking, camping, fishing, and kayaking. It’s no wonder Rockford’s nicknames are Forest City and City of Gardens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
KWQC
Jo Daviess Co. 911 calls rerouted to Whiteside Co. due to outage
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is rerouting all 911 calls due to a telephone network outage that is affecting both 911 and administrative lines. According to the sheriff’s office, 911 calls are being rerouted to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.
Pet Owners Shocked By the Sudden Closing of One Illinois Animal Hospital
I'm not going to lie, when I first saw this post show up on my Facebook news feed this morning I panicked a little... I have two dogs that I adopted from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, and it broke my heart for a second to think that the shelter has closed permanently, but then I read that post again. The shelter is still open and will remain that way, but Noah's Ark Animal Hospital is not.
Name released in Rock River kayaker death
DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital stopped serving patients this week, and many people are now wondering where they can take their pets for medical care. The animal sanctuary is worried about the animals that are currently in the care of their hospital and the animals who are on critical medication. “They called […]
Body recovered from Rock River
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing kayaker’s body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. There was a report of a missing kayaker on the river on Tuesday, who had last been seen in the area […]
WIFR
Work planned for Bell School Road near Rote Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use Bell School Road should expect delays and detours throughout the month. Starting Monday, August 8, Bell School Road will be closed just south and just north of the intersection with Rote Road for culvert replacements. This Winnebago County Highway Department expects the road...
Police want to identify Rockford ‘window smasher’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who reportedly smashed the front window of an E. State Street storefront on Monday. According to police, officers were called to Minglewood, at 333 E. State Street, on Monday, August 1st around 12:40 p.m. The business was closed at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Vehicle Accident In Rockford, Two Ambulances Needed
At approximately 6:25 this evening emergency personnel were called to Spring Creek Road and N Perryville Road in Rockford for a auto accident. This is being reported as a two vehicle accident with multiple injuries, two ambulances were needed at the scene for the injured. The extent of injuries is...
Does This Rockford Restaurant Have The Best Cheese Curds In Town?
I've been in a heated debate with one of my best friends over the past month about cheese. Yes, I said cheese. Anything and everything cheese. One of the topics we talked about for like an hour was which restaurant in Rockford has the best cheese curds around. Of course, living in the downtown area I eat at Prairie Street Brewing Company a lot. So, I'm very biased and have to say theirs are probably my favorite. I'm just wondering what everybody else thinks?
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Technical/Water Rescue In Progress, Person Fell In Quarry
At approximately 4:10 this afternoon emergency personnel from multiple departments were called for a technical/water rescue at Blacks Quarry, 11200 N Main Street in Rockton, for calls that a person fell approximately 30 feet into the quarry and was in the water. Deputies advised that the person, a male, was...
After Being Closed for 4 Years, It’s Tee Time Once Again at One Popular Illinois Golf Course
When my family began to consider moving from our house in Rockford a couple of years ago, Westlake Village in Winnebago, Illinois was one of the neighborhoods we were very interested in. Not only is it a great community, but Westlake Village residents also have access to a small lake, pool, beach, and even a golf course...until the course closed in 2018.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Female Shooting Victim Late Tuesday Night In Rockford
At approximately 11:10 tonight emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue in Rockford for a shooting victim. Upon arrival in the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue near Auburn Street a adult female was located and reported to be suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and possibly her stomach.
WIFR
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Small Fire At Business In Rockford
At approximately 1:30 this morning emergency personnel were called to a possible fire at a business located at 3939 W Riverside Blvd in Rockford. Upon arrival smoke was seen coming out of the front of the building. The fire reportedly originated from a dryer in the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry located in the strip mall type building.
WIFR
ATV registration could be mandatory in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After tons of complaints about ATV’s in the city of Rockford, Rockford city council was expected to approve a number of limits on the use of all-terrain vehicles on city streets. However, that didn’t happen at Monday night’s meeting. Council members say the...
Comments / 0