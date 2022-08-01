Cherokee Fire promotes four firefighters

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services promoted four firefighters Wednesday at the Cherokee County Fire Training Complex in Holly Springs.

Among those promoted were Larry Stephenson Jr. and Nicholas Woodall, who were promoted to the rank of sergeant. Jonathan Gottfried and Barry Howell were also promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

The newly promoted firefighters were surrounded by family, friends and fellow firefighters.

Fire Chief Eddie Robinson pinned the promoted firefighters with their new badge. Family members and friends in attendance pinned their collar insignia.

The firefighters began their new assignments July 24.