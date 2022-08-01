Alabama NewsCenter — 8 cool recipes that turn hot summer days into salad days

Another day of watching the radar as scattered showers and storms are in the forecast, with more numerous and widespread coverage across South Alabama as the sea breeze front remains very active this week. At the writing of this forecast, late morning, the radar is relatively quiet, but like the past few days, as daytime heating increases, so will instability, fueling those scattered to numerous showers and and storms to develop. Any storm will produce tropical downpours and a lot of lightning.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO