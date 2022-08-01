Alabama NewsCenter — 8 cool recipes that turn hot summer days into salad days

www.alabamawx.com
Some Sun, Some Clouds, Scattered Afternoon Storms… A Typical Summer in Central Alabama
THE REST OF THE WORK WEEK: Get ready for a pretty repetitive forecast for Central Alabama, as each day will be typical summer weather days. Wednesday will partly to mostly sunny skies with a good chance of scattered afternoon to early evening showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.
Hot, Humid, & Mainly Dry Today; Rain Chances Increase Starting Late in the Weekend
WEDNESDAY’S HIGHS: We’ll start off by taking a look at Wednesday’s highs in Central Alabama, and we see that highs were in the mid 80s to the lower 90s across the area. Selma and Vernon were the hot spots at 93º. The cool spot was Alexander City at 86º. The Birmingham Airport made it up to 89º.
Midday Nowcast: Quiet for Now, but Rain and Storms Return this Afternoon
Another day of watching the radar as scattered showers and storms are in the forecast, with more numerous and widespread coverage across South Alabama as the sea breeze front remains very active this week. At the writing of this forecast, late morning, the radar is relatively quiet, but like the past few days, as daytime heating increases, so will instability, fueling those scattered to numerous showers and and storms to develop. Any storm will produce tropical downpours and a lot of lightning.
A Nearly Similar Forecast for Each Day Through the Weekend
THE REST OF THE WORK WEEK: Today will be a partly to mostly cloudy day across Central Alabama, with plenty of humidity in the air. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will once again form, mainly during the afternoon to early evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.
