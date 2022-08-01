Are Psychedelics Going Mainstream? 28% Of Americans Have Tried At Least One Psychedelic Drug, New Poll Reveals

www.benzinga.com
Related
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
(CNN) — Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found. Compared with people who use lower-potency products (typically 5 to...
Strong marijuana can increase the risk of addiction and psychosis, study suggests. Here are the symptoms to look out for.
The concentration of THC — the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis — has more than doubled in the US and Europe in the past 10 years, scientists said.
MedicalXpress
People respond differently to psychedelic drugs—genetics could be the reason
Cluster headaches, anxiety and depression can be debilitating for people living with these conditions. Psychedelic drugs have shown benefits as treatments for these conditions in clinical studies, but not for everyone. Now, in ACS Chemical Neuroscience, researchers report that one reason could be common genetic variations in one serotonin receptor. They found that seven variants uniquely and differentially impacted the receptor's in vitro response to four psychedelic drugs—psilocin, LSD, 5-methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and mescaline.
Scofflaws Lead the Way To Legalizing Psychedelic Drugs
A good predictor that restrictive laws are on their way out is when large numbers of people honor them in the breach. Prohibition famously foundered on Americans' desire to keep the party going. Marijuana legalization gained acceptance as a large and growing segment of the U.S. population enjoyed its use despite government-imposed restrictions.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Happens If You Smoke Weed Every Day?
This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Actor, comedian, and well-known stoner Seth Rogen has said, “I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years. For me, it's like glasses or shoes.” If the work of Seth Rogen — most famous for the films Knocked Up and Pineapple Express and TV show Freaks & Geeks — isn't ringing a bell, then you've probably heard the Dr. Dre song, “Smoke Weed Every Day.” You've definitely heard of cannabis entrepreneur and pot culture icon Snoop Dogg, who reportedly smokes a whopping 81 blunts per day.
High-potency marijuana linked to higher risk of addiction, mental health problems
Cannabis has become far more potent over the years, and that may explain why the number of people becoming addicted to the drug has soared, a new study suggests. Researchers from the University of Bath Addiction and Mental Health Group in the United Kingdom used data from 20 studies to analyze the relationship between the types of marijuana people use and their addiction and mental health problems. The studies involved nearly 120,000 people in all.
What Does Weed Do To Your Brain And Body?
Ever wondered what’s really going on in your brain and body when you take a hit of marijuana or eat a pot brownie? The side effects are readily apparent, but what’s happening physiologically to create those sensations? And why do some people experience entirely different effects from weed, such as heightened anxiety or paranoia? What does weed really do to the brain? How does marijuana affect the body?
Skunk Smell: Study Reveals Origin Of Marijuana's Distinctive Aroma
A study conducted by scientists in the United States revealed the reason behind the characteristic smell of marijuana, often compared to that of skunk urine. You don't have to be a smoker to recognize the special aroma that cannabis has: on the street or at a party; our sense of smell is heightened upon its scent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Healthline
CBD Products Often Mislabeled, Some Containing THC: What to Know
Topical CBD products are often mislabeled, with some products containing levels of CBD that differ from what’s listed on the label. Other CBD products may contain THC, the main psychoactive ingredient found in cannabis, despite being labeled ‘THC-free.’. According to experts, mislabeled ingestible and transdermal CBD products may...
Daily Beast
We Might Be Treating Schizophrenia All Wrong
For more than 70 years, doctors treated the symptoms of schizophrenia—delusions, hallucinations, cognitive impairments—with antipsychotic medications. Prevailing theories suggest that elevated dopamine signaling in the brain leads to schizophrenia, so these antipsychotics provide relief by tempering dopamine activity. Yet, it has never been entirely clear how these drugs quiet dopamine activity. And due to their nature, these drugs impact other parts of the body and foster unwanted side effects including weight gain, constipation, and drowsiness. On top of that, more than nearly a third of patients don’t even respond to two or more common antipsychotic treatments.
Medical News Today
2 common psychiatric drugs may slow progression of Alzheimer’s, study shows
Researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine analyzed drugs that could block the effect of the apolipoprotein E4 protein (APOE4), which is a risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s. While screening different medications that could have this effect, they came across two commonly prescribed psychiatric medications: imipramine and...
Biden Administration Plans for Legal Psychedelic Therapies Within Two Years
As twin mental health and drug misuse crises kill thousands of people per week, the potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies “must be explored,” urges a federal letter on behalf of the U.S. health secretary and shared with The Intercept. President Joe Biden’s administration “anticipates” that regulators will approve MDMA...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
A comparison of CBD and THC
Cannabidiol, or CBD, and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, are two of many different cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant. In the body, CBD and THC interact with cannabinoid receptors to help treat or limit the effects of various conditions. Cannabinoids refer to substances in the cannabis, or Cannabis sativa, plant. Besides...
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MedicalXpress
Study explores the effects of eating dark chocolate on the brain
Eating chocolate is typically discouraged by nutritionists, as it is can be high in calories, fat and sugar. Cocoa, however, chocolate's primary ingredient derived from the seed of the cacao plant, has been found to have numerous qualities that could be beneficial for both the body and mind. Most notably,...
At-Home Ketamine For Depression: New Study Adds Proof On Its Safety And Efficacy
A new clinical study of sublingual ketamine telehealth is adding data to the notion that at-home ketamine treatments can be safe and effective for moderate to severe cases of anxiety and depression. The study was conducted by psychiatrists and researchers from MAPS, the Cleveland Clinic, UCSF, NYU and Houston Methodist....
Some patients say a commonly prescribed steroid triggered mania and suicidal ideation. I should know — it happened to me.
Prednisone is prescribed to millions of Americans. While mood swings are a known side effect, some patients say they experienced much worse.
Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose
Taking oxycodone at the same time as certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly prescribed class of antidepressant, can increase the risk of opioid overdose, according to a study my colleagues and I published. Doctors prescribe the opioid oxycodone to treat moderate to severe pain after surgeries and injuries or certain conditions like cancer. Opioids are also a common drug of abuse. In the U.S., over 70% of drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid. Because many patients with depression also experience chronic pain, opioids are often coprescribed with antidepressants like SSRIs. Prior research has shown that certain SSRIs,...
Essence
This Former Facebook Exec Said A Mental Health Sabbatical Led to Her Launching A Platform For Treatment-Resistant Depression
Morgan Hewett said she co-founded Options MD when she couldn't find a wraparound solution to help those suffering from stubborn mental health issues. Standard treatments typically help those with depression manage their symptoms, but unfortunately, they don’t work for everyone. About 30% of patients who’ve been prescribed two or more antidepressants don’t see any changes, and are categorized by physicians as having treatment-resistant depression.
A woman with terminal cancer says taking 'magic' mushrooms eased her depression and helped her process a miscarriage she had decades ago
Kathleen Kral, a Catholic woman in her 70s, also saw the Virgin Mary after taking "magic" mushrooms.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
154K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0