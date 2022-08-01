Shakira 'confident that her innocence will be proven' as tax fraud case continues

Shakira could face more than eight years in prison if convicted in her tax fraud trial.

The singer has been accused by Spanish prosecutors of failing to pay 14.5 million euros, or $14.8 million, in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors said that they would ask for a sentence of eight years and two months total, plus an additional $24.5 million in fines, plus interest.

A representative for the singer told "Good Morning America" that Shakira had shown "impeccable conduct" as a taxpayer and was confident she would be found innocent of any wrongdoing.

"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm," their statement read.

"Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

Shakira says she did not live in Spain long enough during the time period cited by prosecutors to satisfy the country's tax requirements. She maintains that she mostly lived in the Bahamas during that time and filed her taxes there. The singer also insists she paid off the tax money she owes, plus additional interest.

In May, a Spanish judge dismissed an appeal by the singer saying there was sufficient evidence for her to stand trial over the tax fraud allegations.

The singer rejected a settlement offer from prosecutors previously, choosing instead to take the matter to trial. The terms of that settlement offer have not been made public.

"Her team may have analyzed the facts and determined, as she claims, that she's innocent and did nothing wrong," EPG Lawyers partner Daniel Gutenplan said on "GMA."

He added, however, that "the fact that they declined a plea deal now does not foreclose settlement down the road."

A date for the trial has not yet been set.