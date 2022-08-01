ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.9 HOM

What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine Mean?

By Lori Voornas
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
949whom.com

Comments / 2

Related
Q97.9

The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer

I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crosswalks#Architecture#Portland#The Orange Color Falls#Casco#City#Exchange#Promenade
WMTW

Birds leaving big mess at popular South Portland park

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Neighbors in South Portland are watching their steps around Mill Creek Park. Local ducks and Canadian geese frequent the park’s pond and shady areas during the summer. However, the droppings they leave behind have created a mess for the humans who also enjoy Mill Creek.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Saco, Maine Lets Its Artistic Flag Fly With Clever Murals and Crosswalks

Back in the November/December 2018 issue of Maine Boats, the magazine highlighted how new murals painted around various Maine towns were breathing new life into some older walls and landmarks around Vacationland. And while the murals highlighted in the article written and published by Maine Boats were all painted by professional artists in the area, there are some pieces of art scattered around Maine that aren't professional murals, but are still amazing.
SACO, ME
94.9 HOM

These Girls Were Tearing Up the Town on the Portland Party Bike!

They were so loud, that I had to grab my phone to capture the fun!. Driving to Casco Bay Lines, I was stopped at the intersection of Franklin and Commercial Street. A pretty busy intersection in Portland where tourists are everywhere! There I am with the sunroof open, the windows down and I was hearing some pretty loud raucous laughter and I think singing. I looked and saw something I wasn't sure what I was seeing. Is that a car? A bus? A bike? IT'S ALL THREE! It's Portland Party Bike.
WMTW

High heat and humidity in full force on Thursday in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — We have had a little break from the high heat and humidity over the last couple of days in Maine, but it will all come raging back on Thursday. Heat advisories are posted for areas inland where the heat index could climb above 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory is from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Hot temperatures like that could cause heat illnesses.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice

When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
BERWICK, ME
addictedtovacation.com

8 Best RV Parks In Wells, Maine + What To Do There!

Many people in the Northeast United States like to spend some of their time during the summer in Maine. So, where are the best RV parks in Wells, Maine? Wells is a sleepy little oceanside resort town in Southern Maine that is frequented by vacationers from all over the Northeast looking for a unique vacation destination. It is known for its beaches, wildlife, forests, wetlands, parks, waterfalls, antique shops, quaint downtown area, and the boardwalk. If you are an RV enthusiast and you are looking to spend time in Wells, then where can you stay in the area?
WELLS, ME
94.3 WCYY

Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine, Getaway

This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
92 Moose

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
94.9 HOM

WATCH: What It Looks Like When You Run the Beach to Beacon 10K

Race Week is finally here! The annual 10K in Cape Elizabeth goes off this Saturday morning. Whether this is your first time running the race, or you just want to see what the course looks like from the runners' perspective, take a look at these videos. This is not a hard race, but it certainly is not an EASY one. Especially when you get into miles 4-6 and hit those rolling hills.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Amazon eyes Scarborough as site for warehouse

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant. According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town. "We have gotten some inquiries from...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy