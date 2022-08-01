ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes

May 26,1956 – July 23,2022. Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes born to Wallace Charles Belson Sr. and Violet Ruth Belson on May 26,1956 in Fulton, New York, she resided in Fulton and Oswego before moving to Jacksonville then Green Cove Springs, Florida. Sharon is survived by her Sons...
FULTON, NY
Oswego, NY
Oswego County Today

Two Hospitalists Return To Oswego Health To Provide Local Care

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Sylvia Frawley

FULTON – Sylvia Frawley, 96; of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mrs. Frawley was born December 1, 1925 in Duton Hill, UK. She was the eldest daughter of the late Albert and Mary Ellen (Vale) Jarvis. At the age...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Trinity United Methodist Church Announces Nu-2-U, Bake Sale

OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for August 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale continues the following weekend (without the Bake Sale) on August 26 and 27. The Bag Sale will be on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Jazz Festival Brings Award-Winning Lineup Aug. 10-13

Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Headliners Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday will deliver world-class performances, but there’s a great lineup of diverse performers and tunes to be heard.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Paul Dussere

OSWEGO – Paul Dussere died in his sleep early in the morning on July 27 at the age of 86. Paul was born in 1936 and grew up in Moorhead, Minnesota. He graduated from Concordia College and then went on to the University of Nebraska for his graduate work in mathematics.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Frankie D. Bickford

HANNIBAL – Frankie D. Bickford, age 51, of Hannibal, NY passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Dean and Carol Bickford; and a brother, Dean Fields. Frankie is survived by his sister, Sandy (Michael Reagan)...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Frederick Joseph Collins Jr.

RED CREEK, NY – Frederick Joseph Collins Jr., 62, of Red Creek, New York, passed Saturday, July 16 at Clifton Springs Hospital after a short illness. Fred was born in Messina, New York, to the late Frederick J. Collins Sr. and Margaret (Radell) Collins. He has been resident of Red Creek for eight years.
RED CREEK, NY
Oswego County Today

Heidi Jo Crego

FULTON – Heidi Jo Crego, age 57 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and SueAnne Simoneau; and brother, George Simoneau. Heidi is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Arthur Crego; brother, Richard Simoneau; sister, Kellie...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Highlights From Harborfest 2022

OSWEGO – If you were in Oswego last weekend, all the traffic may have clued you in that something special was happening. Harborfest once again celebrated its annual event after a long, two-year pandemic sabatical. As evidenced by the large crowd sizes and row after row of congested city...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD 7/25/22 – 7/31/22

Time/Date: 18:05:00 – 07/25/22 Booking Number: 7571. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)/HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTAC. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL215.51 EF1 (2388)/CRIMINAL CONTEMPT-1ST Inmate Name: ARNOLD, FRANCIS T. Address: 265 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 10/19/92. Arrest Number: 7558. Time/Date: 17:09:25 – 07/26/22/Booking Number: 7582. Loc. of...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

EEE Virus Found Again In Palermo

PALERMO, NY – New York State Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department that Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected again in a mosquito pool (sample) collected from the town of Palermo. County and state health departments are carefully monitoring the situation and will work together...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Donna M. Jenson

DISPUTANTA, VA – Donna M. Jenson, age 89, formerly of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Disputanta, Virginia. Donna was born on July 14, 1933 in Oswego to the late Dorr and Irma Harrington. She graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1952. Donna then went on to attend Atlantic Union College and later graduated her nurses training with her RN from New England Sanitarium in 1955.
DISPUTANTA, VA
Oswego County Today

Oswego City County Youth Bureau To Host Kids Community Yard Sale August 27

OSWEGO – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, the Oswego City County Youth Bureau will be hosting a “kids community yard sale.”. This will be held at Breitbeck Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will be keeping all their proceeds to teach them the value of a dollar. Oswego Rotary will be there doing a kid’s bike raffle. Oswego Police will have the K-9 dog there doing demonstrations and OFD will be there to talk about fire safety.
Oswego County Today

Stuart L. DeMar

OSWEGO – Stuart L. DeMar, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Oswego, a son to the late Ernest and Dorothy DeMar. Stuart served in the National Guard and was in the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

