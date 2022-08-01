oswegocountytoday.com
Senior Fair Set For September At Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO – Area seniors will want to mark their calendars for a special event taking place Friday, September 9, the Oswego County Senior Fair. Presented by the Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair is a highly anticipated event that attracts seniors from all over Oswego County. “We...
Shineman Foundation To Be Gold Sponsor For OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
FULTON – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation lends its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative as it signs on as a Gold Sponsor for OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. Presented by G & C Foods the nighttime golf tournament will be held Friday, August 19...
Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes
May 26,1956 – July 23,2022. Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes born to Wallace Charles Belson Sr. and Violet Ruth Belson on May 26,1956 in Fulton, New York, she resided in Fulton and Oswego before moving to Jacksonville then Green Cove Springs, Florida. Sharon is survived by her Sons...
Shineman Foundation Awards $103,400 To Regional Not-For-Profits
OSWEGO – Four Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its second grant round of 2022 at its July board meeting. Projects encompass a diversified range of focus areas, including civic benefit, the arts and historic preservation. The funded projects will benefit...
Two Hospitalists Return To Oswego Health To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
Sylvia Frawley
FULTON – Sylvia Frawley, 96; of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mrs. Frawley was born December 1, 1925 in Duton Hill, UK. She was the eldest daughter of the late Albert and Mary Ellen (Vale) Jarvis. At the age...
Trinity United Methodist Church Announces Nu-2-U, Bake Sale
OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for August 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale continues the following weekend (without the Bake Sale) on August 26 and 27. The Bag Sale will be on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.
Fulton Jazz Festival Brings Award-Winning Lineup Aug. 10-13
Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Headliners Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday will deliver world-class performances, but there’s a great lineup of diverse performers and tunes to be heard.
Paul Dussere
OSWEGO – Paul Dussere died in his sleep early in the morning on July 27 at the age of 86. Paul was born in 1936 and grew up in Moorhead, Minnesota. He graduated from Concordia College and then went on to the University of Nebraska for his graduate work in mathematics.
OCO Provides Free Meals To Kids At Catholic Charities Of Oswego County In Fulton
FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services has partnered with the USDA Summer Food Service Program to provide free meals to all children 18 years and under. Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. is available Monday through Friday at Catholic Charities...
Frankie D. Bickford
HANNIBAL – Frankie D. Bickford, age 51, of Hannibal, NY passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Dean and Carol Bickford; and a brother, Dean Fields. Frankie is survived by his sister, Sandy (Michael Reagan)...
Frederick Joseph Collins Jr.
RED CREEK, NY – Frederick Joseph Collins Jr., 62, of Red Creek, New York, passed Saturday, July 16 at Clifton Springs Hospital after a short illness. Fred was born in Messina, New York, to the late Frederick J. Collins Sr. and Margaret (Radell) Collins. He has been resident of Red Creek for eight years.
Heidi Jo Crego
FULTON – Heidi Jo Crego, age 57 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and SueAnne Simoneau; and brother, George Simoneau. Heidi is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Arthur Crego; brother, Richard Simoneau; sister, Kellie...
Highlights From Harborfest 2022
OSWEGO – If you were in Oswego last weekend, all the traffic may have clued you in that something special was happening. Harborfest once again celebrated its annual event after a long, two-year pandemic sabatical. As evidenced by the large crowd sizes and row after row of congested city...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 7/25/22 – 7/31/22
Time/Date: 18:05:00 – 07/25/22 Booking Number: 7571. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)/HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTAC. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL215.51 EF1 (2388)/CRIMINAL CONTEMPT-1ST Inmate Name: ARNOLD, FRANCIS T. Address: 265 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 10/19/92. Arrest Number: 7558. Time/Date: 17:09:25 – 07/26/22/Booking Number: 7582. Loc. of...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 24 – July 30
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Sunday, July 24, at about 6:20 p.m., members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Broadway (St. Rt. 3) and W. Second St. S. for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. Full story here.
EEE Virus Found Again In Palermo
PALERMO, NY – New York State Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department that Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected again in a mosquito pool (sample) collected from the town of Palermo. County and state health departments are carefully monitoring the situation and will work together...
Donna M. Jenson
DISPUTANTA, VA – Donna M. Jenson, age 89, formerly of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Disputanta, Virginia. Donna was born on July 14, 1933 in Oswego to the late Dorr and Irma Harrington. She graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1952. Donna then went on to attend Atlantic Union College and later graduated her nurses training with her RN from New England Sanitarium in 1955.
Oswego City County Youth Bureau To Host Kids Community Yard Sale August 27
OSWEGO – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, the Oswego City County Youth Bureau will be hosting a “kids community yard sale.”. This will be held at Breitbeck Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will be keeping all their proceeds to teach them the value of a dollar. Oswego Rotary will be there doing a kid’s bike raffle. Oswego Police will have the K-9 dog there doing demonstrations and OFD will be there to talk about fire safety.
Stuart L. DeMar
OSWEGO – Stuart L. DeMar, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Oswego, a son to the late Ernest and Dorothy DeMar. Stuart served in the National Guard and was in the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
