Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: Macomb County Board of Commissioners

wdet.org
Related
Macomb County primaries likely to decide final results in many districts
People who skip voting in primaries could take a lesson from Macomb County. Districts of all kinds across Michigan tend to lean to one party or the other, and fully 11 seats out of a total of 13 in Macomb County were poised to be decided in Tuesday’s races for the Board of Commissioners.
Detroit News
Oakland County: GOP incumbents top challengers in commission races
Oakland County Commissioner Robert Hoffman defeated fellow Commissioner Eileen Kowall in Tuesday's Republican primary, while three other GOP incumbents prevailed against challengers. Hoffman of Highland Township will face Democrat Kristin Watt of Holly in the November election, which will determine which party controls the county board, after defeating Kowall of...
It's Election Day in Michigan. Find out what's on the ballot
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Michigan and there is a long list of proposals to be decided on and candidates to be voted for across Metro Detroit.
wdet.org
State officials expand testing of Huron River after release of hexavalent chromium
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is warning people to avoid going into the Huron River and its tributaries in the Wixom area. Several thousand gallons of liquid containing 5% hexavalent chromium were released by Wixom auto parts manufacturer Tribar Technologies. Hexavalent chromium is a carcinogen that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Election totals come in slowly in Wayne County following change in transmitting results
A major shift in how election results are transmitted from local level to the county level local caused significant delays in unofficial reporting or results in Michigan's primary Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, results were still trickling in some of the state's largest communities long after polls closed and absentee ballots were counted. Michigan's largest county —...
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County
Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Issa Brothers given contract to operate Warren Valley Golf Course
After months of debate, and voting down the “final” contract at the end of July, a slightly revised contract between the City of Dearborn Heights, Issa Brothers, LLC and Revive Golf Management, LLC was approved Aug. 4. The golf course has been closed all season, due to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Department of Attorney General Secures $350,000 Civil Fine and Full Restoration of Macomb County Forested Wetlands Following Consent Judgment
LANSING – Local real estate developers and related individuals who illegally destroyed natural resources in Macomb County will pay a $350,000 civil fine, among the largest civil fines secured for violations of legislation designed to protect Michigan’s wetlands, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. On Thursday July 28,...
onedetroitpbs.org
Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election
The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit News
Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement
Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
Detroit News
20th House District: Arbit tops Dem field, Mansour wins GOP nod
Democrat Noah Arbit and Republican Albert Mansour will square off in the November general election after each won their party's nomination in Tuesday's primary election for the 20th House District in Oakland County. Arbit, 26, prevailed by a double digit margin, winning with 47% to 31% for Ken Ferguson and...
Detroit News
Firm in Huron River chemical release issued cease-and-desist order
The company that released a hazardous chemical into the Huron River system this week has been issued a cease-and-desist order, state officials said Wednesday. The city of Wixom issued the notice to the Tribar manufacturing facility on Monday or Tuesday, a representative for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy told The Detroit News.
HometownLife.com
City of South Lyon voters approve $18.4 million bond to start fixing roads
A majority of South Lyon voters agreed the roads need to be repaired in the city and they are willing to pay for it. An $18.4 million bond proposal on Tuesday's ballot passed with 1,535 yes votes to 1,121 no votes. The estimated millage to be levied next year is...
deadlinedetroit.com
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 2, 2022: Detroit voters weigh in on several key races in Michigan primary
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Today is primary day and Detroiters are voting in a number of key races. In Wayne County, incumbent Sheriff Raphael Washington is running to hold on to his position. He was appointed last year to complete the term of Sheriff Benny Napoleon. Napoleon died in December 2020 from COVID-19. Washington faces two challengers on the Democratic ballot: Walter Epps and Joan Merriewether.
wdet.org
Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know
Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
Comments / 0