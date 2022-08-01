Tiffany NFTs to Hit the Market at $50K

www.pymnts.com
Cover Genius and Zip Team on BNPL Protection
InsurTech company Cover Genius announced Thursday (Aug. 4) that it has entered a partnership with Zip, an Australia-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, to offer customers tailored protection embedded into the payment process and Zip’s wallet experience. The partnership will also allow customers to add insurance to their...
Selecta: Strong H1 Results Drive Shift From Vending Machines to NextGen Autonomous FoodTech
Swiss FoodTech company Selecta used the presentation of its first half (H1) 2022 results Wednesday (Aug. 3) to announce its new ESG targets, built around the four pillars of protecting the environment, creating healthy and sustainable products, maintaining a sustainable supply chain, and being a responsible employer. The announcement came...
Bizongo Raises $25M to Help SE Asia Manufacturers Automate Supply Chains
Packaging materials platform Bizongo has raised $25 million to help Southeast Asia-based manufacturers automate their supply chains, access working capital and increase their clientele across the region, according to a Tech Funding News report Wednesday (Aug. 3). Israeli venture capitalist Liquidity Group led Bizongo’s latest fundraising round. The company was...
Ulta Beauty Launches Emerging Tech Fund to Boost in-Store and Online Innovation
Cosmetics and skincare retailer Ulta Beauty is looking to improve its online and in-store experiences via the launch of a new $20 million innovation fund that will investment in emerging technology startups. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) company press release, the new Prisma Ventures will invest in tech startups...
Crocs Gets Boost From Online Sales, Sees ‘Hey Dude’ Brand at $1B
Casual footwear-maker Crocs said continued gains in its digital sales as well as strong uptake of its newly acquired Hey Dude brand helped drive record second-quarter sales but warned the pace of growth would likely slow down. According to the company’s Q2 earnings release Thursday (Aug. 4), Crocs brand digital...
Walmart-Owned Massmart Can’t Overcome Pandemic, Inflation, Other Hurdles
Walmart-owned South African retailer Massmart is struggling to overcome ongoing restrictions and lockdowns related to the continuing spread of COVID-19 across the region, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 2) press release. Walmart will announce its full first-half results later this month, according to a trading update Tuesday. Massmart CEO Mitchell...
Matson Sees Shipping Pick up Steam as Chinese Factories Restart
A pickup in manufacturing activity in China has increased the demand for ocean transportation, Matson reported during its quarterly earnings call. The container shipping and logistics company, which is a leading United States carrier in the Pacific, reported that for the quarter ended June 30, its ocean transportation segment’s revenue increased 53.6% year over year. This growth was primarily driven by higher average freight rates and higher volume in China.
Splitit Partners With letus to Bring Installment Billing to Rental Market
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Splitit is partnering with letus, a cloud-based payment platform for the rental market, via an Installments-as-a-Service integration. The collaboration lets tenants extend expenses like rent or security deposits across several monthly payments on the credit card of their choice with no additional interest charges, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release. Splitit offers a white-label installments solution that provides an application programming interface (API) integration, which enables letus to deliver a branded experience embedded in the platform.
84% of Amazon Prime Members Subscribe for Free Shipping
Walmart+ and Amazon Prime have become leading ways for consumers to access everyday savings, special sales events and members-only deals. In fact, Walmart+ has an estimated 51 million subscribers in the United States and Amazon Prime has 171 million members, according to “Walmart+ Weekend,” a PYMNTS report based on a survey of 2,894 consumers.
PayPal Names Blake Jorgensen Chief Financial Officer
In its Q2 results, PayPal announced its new CFO in Blake Jorgensen, and that Elliott Management had secured a $2 billion stake in the company, making it one of the bigger investors, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 2). Jorgensen is replacing John Rainey as CFO. Rainey stepped down earlier...
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
FinTech Seamless Group to Become Publicly Traded via SPAC, Expand Globally
Global FinTech platform Seamless Group will become publicly traded through a combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) INFINT Acquisition Corp., the two companies announced in a Thursday (Aug. 4) press release. The transaction values Seamless at an enterprise value of $400 million and aims to provide it with capital...
Thoma Bravo Closes $2.4B Acquisition Deal for Ping Identity
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is acquiring identity security platform Ping Identity for approximately $2.4 billion, expanding further into the cybersecurity sector following the purchases of Sophos, Proofpoint and Sailpoint Technologies. The deal values Ping Identity shares at $28.50, a premium of 63% over the Aug. 2 closing price, according...
Lyft Shares Up on Rides Demand Surge
In Lyft’s Q2 results, the ride-share company saw profits rising as demand surged due to continued reopenings of the economy after the pandemic, a company release said. The company also said it had seen more drivers signing up as people need money with the rising costs of living. “We...
Simon Property Q2 Results Show Consumers, Retailers Still Love Going to the Mall
With a portfolio of more than 230 properties spread across 37 states and three continents, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group’s purview of — and exposure to — the global retail industry is second to none. But while most consumers and businesses are currently frightened by a stressful mix...
EMEA Daily: Fraugster, Worldline Deliver Chargeback Protection; UAE-Based FI Mashreq Launches Non-Banking Services Platform
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), South African retailer Massmart struggles to stay afloat, and financial institution Mashreq unveils a business service platform for small- to medium-sized businesses. With Walmart set to announce its first half results later this month, the South African...
Today in B2B Payments: PayStand Adds Yaydoo in Latam Tech Merger; Bizongo Raises $25M for Supply Chain Automation
Today in B2B payments, embedded finance is seen as the next phase in business payments, Vori expands its grocery store inventory management platform with a $10 million fundraising round and multinational enterprises can leverage blockchain. Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions...
Business Travel Firm TripActions Reportedly Weighing IPO
Business travel management startup TripActions is working with advisors to possibly file confidentially for an initial public offering (IPO). While there’s no timeline, the startup is weighing a public offering, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (Aug. 4), citing unnamed sources with insider information. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in...
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments
Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
South Africa, the Startup Hub With a Record for Launching Global Businesses
In April this year, South African startup TallOrder, a developer of cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced that it was expanding beyond its home market. But rather than targeting other African countries as one might expect, the company has set its sights on expansion to Europe and the U.S.
