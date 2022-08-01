ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tiffany NFTs to Hit the Market at $50K

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Cover Genius and Zip Team on BNPL Protection

InsurTech company Cover Genius announced Thursday (Aug. 4) that it has entered a partnership with Zip, an Australia-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, to offer customers tailored protection embedded into the payment process and Zip’s wallet experience. The partnership will also allow customers to add insurance to their...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Bizongo Raises $25M to Help SE Asia Manufacturers Automate Supply Chains

Packaging materials platform Bizongo has raised $25 million to help Southeast Asia-based manufacturers automate their supply chains, access working capital and increase their clientele across the region, according to a Tech Funding News report Wednesday (Aug. 3). Israeli venture capitalist Liquidity Group led Bizongo’s latest fundraising round. The company was...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Jewelry Design#Tiffany Co#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Lvmh#Nftiff#Prada
pymnts

Crocs Gets Boost From Online Sales, Sees ‘Hey Dude’ Brand at $1B

Casual footwear-maker Crocs said continued gains in its digital sales as well as strong uptake of its newly acquired Hey Dude brand helped drive record second-quarter sales but warned the pace of growth would likely slow down. According to the company’s Q2 earnings release Thursday (Aug. 4), Crocs brand digital...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Matson Sees Shipping Pick up Steam as Chinese Factories Restart

A pickup in manufacturing activity in China has increased the demand for ocean transportation, Matson reported during its quarterly earnings call. The container shipping and logistics company, which is a leading United States carrier in the Pacific, reported that for the quarter ended June 30, its ocean transportation segment’s revenue increased 53.6% year over year. This growth was primarily driven by higher average freight rates and higher volume in China.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Splitit Partners With letus to Bring Installment Billing to Rental Market

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Splitit is partnering with letus, a cloud-based payment platform for the rental market, via an Installments-as-a-Service integration. The collaboration lets tenants extend expenses like rent or security deposits across several monthly payments on the credit card of their choice with no additional interest charges, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release. Splitit offers a white-label installments solution that provides an application programming interface (API) integration, which enables letus to deliver a branded experience embedded in the platform.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
Country
China
NewsBreak
Minecraft
pymnts

84% of Amazon Prime Members Subscribe for Free Shipping

Walmart+ and Amazon Prime have become leading ways for consumers to access everyday savings, special sales events and members-only deals. In fact, Walmart+ has an estimated 51 million subscribers in the United States and Amazon Prime has 171 million members, according to “Walmart+ Weekend,” a PYMNTS report based on a survey of 2,894 consumers.
INTERNET
pymnts

PayPal Names Blake Jorgensen Chief Financial Officer

In its Q2 results, PayPal announced its new CFO in Blake Jorgensen, and that Elliott Management had secured a $2 billion stake in the company, making it one of the bigger investors, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 2). Jorgensen is replacing John Rainey as CFO. Rainey stepped down earlier...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion

As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Seamless Group to Become Publicly Traded via SPAC, Expand Globally

Global FinTech platform Seamless Group will become publicly traded through a combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) INFINT Acquisition Corp., the two companies announced in a Thursday (Aug. 4) press release. The transaction values Seamless at an enterprise value of $400 million and aims to provide it with capital...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Thoma Bravo Closes $2.4B Acquisition Deal for Ping Identity

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is acquiring identity security platform Ping Identity for approximately $2.4 billion, expanding further into the cybersecurity sector following the purchases of Sophos, Proofpoint and Sailpoint Technologies. The deal values Ping Identity shares at $28.50, a premium of 63% over the Aug. 2 closing price, according...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Lyft Shares Up on Rides Demand Surge

In Lyft’s Q2 results, the ride-share company saw profits rising as demand surged due to continued reopenings of the economy after the pandemic, a company release said. The company also said it had seen more drivers signing up as people need money with the rising costs of living. “We...
TRAFFIC
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: PayStand Adds Yaydoo in Latam Tech Merger; Bizongo Raises $25M for Supply Chain Automation

Today in B2B payments, embedded finance is seen as the next phase in business payments, Vori expands its grocery store inventory management platform with a $10 million fundraising round and multinational enterprises can leverage blockchain. Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Business Travel Firm TripActions Reportedly Weighing IPO

Business travel management startup TripActions is working with advisors to possibly file confidentially for an initial public offering (IPO). While there’s no timeline, the startup is weighing a public offering, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (Aug. 4), citing unnamed sources with insider information. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in...
TRAVEL
pymnts

Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments

Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

South Africa, the Startup Hub With a Record for Launching Global Businesses

In April this year, South African startup TallOrder, a developer of cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced that it was expanding beyond its home market. But rather than targeting other African countries as one might expect, the company has set its sights on expansion to Europe and the U.S.
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy