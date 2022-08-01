Global Payments Pays $4B for Payments Firm EVO

www.pymnts.com
Related
Credit Crunch Looms for Auto Lenders as Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures Intensify
The credit crunch looms for auto lenders — perhaps most imminently for those lending to the subprime market. To that end, and as noted Tuesday (Aug. 2) by sites such as Seeking Alpha, Credit Acceptance, which helps auto dealers offer vehicle financing — including to consumers who have less-than-stellar credit profiles — has sounded a warning about near-term prospects of seeing timely payments on recently-extended loans.
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments
Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
Pomelo Pay CEO: B2C Payments Have Raised the Bar for B2B
Today, consumers demand a convenient and hassle-free checkout experience, whether online or in-store. In Europe, that means that physical retailers need to offer whichever contactless payment methods are popular in their local market, either NFC or QR code based. For online stores, there are even more options to consider, with the bar now set at a seamless one-click checkout that supports multiple digital wallets and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options.
London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv costs and savings on track
LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) said on Friday that costs and savings targets for integrating its $27 billion acquisition of data company Refinitiv remain unchanged, and that it was launching a 750 million pound ($910.65 million) share buy-back.
EMEA Daily: Fraugster, Worldline Deliver Chargeback Protection; UAE-Based FI Mashreq Launches Non-Banking Services Platform
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), South African retailer Massmart struggles to stay afloat, and financial institution Mashreq unveils a business service platform for small- to medium-sized businesses. With Walmart set to announce its first half results later this month, the South African...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Matson Sees Shipping Pick up Steam as Chinese Factories Restart
A pickup in manufacturing activity in China has increased the demand for ocean transportation, Matson reported during its quarterly earnings call. The container shipping and logistics company, which is a leading United States carrier in the Pacific, reported that for the quarter ended June 30, its ocean transportation segment’s revenue increased 53.6% year over year. This growth was primarily driven by higher average freight rates and higher volume in China.
Walmart-Owned Massmart Can’t Overcome Pandemic, Inflation, Other Hurdles
Walmart-owned South African retailer Massmart is struggling to overcome ongoing restrictions and lockdowns related to the continuing spread of COVID-19 across the region, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 2) press release. Walmart will announce its full first-half results later this month, according to a trading update Tuesday. Massmart CEO Mitchell...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Payments Company FLEETCOR Acquires AP Software Firm Accrualify
FLEETCOR, a global business payments company, announced Wednesday (Aug. 3) that it has acquired accounts payable (AP) automation software company Accrualify. This will help FLEETCOR’s portfolio of payments solutions and add to its corporate payments platform capabilities, according to the press release. Accrualify works on automating procure-to-pay processes for...
FinTech Seamless Group to Become Publicly Traded via SPAC, Expand Globally
Global FinTech platform Seamless Group will become publicly traded through a combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) INFINT Acquisition Corp., the two companies announced in a Thursday (Aug. 4) press release. The transaction values Seamless at an enterprise value of $400 million and aims to provide it with capital...
PayPal Names Blake Jorgensen Chief Financial Officer
In its Q2 results, PayPal announced its new CFO in Blake Jorgensen, and that Elliott Management had secured a $2 billion stake in the company, making it one of the bigger investors, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 2). Jorgensen is replacing John Rainey as CFO. Rainey stepped down earlier...
Splitit Partners With letus to Bring Installment Billing to Rental Market
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Splitit is partnering with letus, a cloud-based payment platform for the rental market, via an Installments-as-a-Service integration. The collaboration lets tenants extend expenses like rent or security deposits across several monthly payments on the credit card of their choice with no additional interest charges, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release. Splitit offers a white-label installments solution that provides an application programming interface (API) integration, which enables letus to deliver a branded experience embedded in the platform.
Cazoo 'Laser-Focused on Profitability' as Shares Surge Nearly 200% Post Upbeat Q2 Results
Investors’ tendency to slash the valuations of unprofitable businesses when the macroeconomic winds aren’t blowing their way is understandable. But for companies that are feeling the brunt of investor skittishness, making a solid argument for shareholders not to jump ship in times like this is the only way out of the predicament.
Revere Partners Invests in Healthcare FinTech FeatherPay
Healthcare venture capital fund Revere Partners has invested in FeatherPay, an Atlanta-based healthcare FinTech startup. The amount of the investment was not disclosed. Revere will “provide capital … and related industry expertise, and a vast network of prospective customers and partnerships to support FeatherPay’s mission to be healthcare’s best payment experience,” a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release stated.
Booking.com Bets on Payments, Mobile Tech After Strong Q2 Showing
It’s still wheels up for Booking.com despite economic headwinds in its second quarter that slowed the takeoff to full recovery while showing solid pent-up travel demand being unleashed. The online travel agency (OTA) said its total second-quarter revenue was $4.3 billion, an increase of 99% from the prior year...
Cover Genius and Zip Team on BNPL Protection
InsurTech company Cover Genius announced Thursday (Aug. 4) that it has entered a partnership with Zip, an Australia-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, to offer customers tailored protection embedded into the payment process and Zip’s wallet experience. The partnership will also allow customers to add insurance to their...
Plastiq’s SPAC Deal Brings SMB’s Digital B2B Payments Shift to Wall Street
The digital shift in B2B — and specifically the way small and midsized businesses (SMBs) pay and are paid — now comes full force to Wall Street. To that end, Plastiq Inc., the B2B payment platform focused on SMBs, said it had entered into an agreement to merge with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and then list its shares.
Binance Launches First LatAm Payments Card in Argentina
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has teamed with Mastercard to launch its Binance Card in Argentina, the first Latin American country to have the product. According to a Thursday (Aug. 4) news release, the card is part of Binance’s goal of “furthering global cryptocurrency adoption in a tangible manner.” Now in a beta phase, the card is expected to become widely available in the coming weeks.
Japan's GPIF posts $28 billion Q1 investment loss on market turbulence
TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) reported on Friday an investment loss of 3.75 trillion yen ($28.13 billion) for April-June, the second consecutive quarter of negative returns, as economic slowdown fears hit global stock markets.
Today in B2B Payments: Embedded Finance in B2B Payments Means Customer Convenience; Open Communication and Tight Oversight for CFOs in 2022
Today in B2B payments, FLEETCOR adds Accrualify to continue diversifying its portfolio, while the digital B2B payments shift comes to Wall Street with the Plastiq SPAC deal with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II. Plus, consumer convenience comes to B2B payments through the addition of embedded finance, and CFOs are keeping open communication lines and tight oversight on finances this year.
