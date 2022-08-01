ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L. Cane

What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?

There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

After 45 years, Grand Prix Tampa is now closed

Grand Prix Tampa, an iconic local fixture for kid's birthday parties, mini-golf and go-carts since 1978, has closed its doors. "We appreciate your many years of continued support of our business however we regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is PERMANENTLY CLOSED," read a message on Grand Prix Tampa's Facebook page on Monday.
TAMPA, FL
The Daily South

Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches

The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re watching a cluster of showers and non-severe storms in Polk County this morning. They are lingering, but should clear out throughout the morning show leading to dry conditions this AM. Sea breeze showers will begin to develop around lunchtime and spread inland throughout the afternoon. We’ll be watching for the sea breeze collisions early evening leading to scattered showers & storms. This afternoon is expected to be hot as highs reach the mid 90s.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sanford, FL
Sports
City
Sanford, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sports
City
Lakeland, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa

Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, invested $2 million in Kush for its ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a...
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

OH, WHAT A NIGHT!

Superhero themed National Night Out 2022 is in the books! Our residents & guests had a SUPER TIME!. Noah’s Ark of Central Florida The Villages at Noah’s Landing wants to thank LakelandPD City of Lakeland, FL – Government Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Lakeland Fire Department. Lakeland Explorers,...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#The Lakeland Royals#The Palm Beach#Seminole State University#Fl#Championship
Lakeland Gazette

Meet Milada

Don’t you just love torties and calicos? We sure do! Take a look at this gorgeous girl we have available for adoption. Her name is Milada and she’s a 10-month-old tripod. She was found under a car in the Florida Southern College area dragging her left rear leg. The vet wasn’t sure if the twisted leg was the result of a birth defect or if she had been hit by a car. Nevertheless, the recommendation was to remove the leg at the hip. Her leg was amputated a few months ago but the loss hasn’t fazed her one bit.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Entrepreneur Series- Josh “Bump” Galetta

Lakeland is proud to recognize our commercial artist and illustrator, Josh “Bump” Galetta. He specializes in creating dynamic designs with an organic feel. Whether you are after a large commercial advert for your business and/or looking for brand development, Josh would love to help you with your next project.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wbtw.com

7 shot after fight breaks out in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were shot early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in downtown, police said. Orlando police said a large fight broke out about 2 a.m. as bars and restaurants in the area of Wall Street Plaza and Orange Avenue closed down. The fight...
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

THANK YOU

Noah’s Ark of Central Florida the Villages at Noah’s Landing, We want to say THANK YOU to Lakeland Kiwanis Club for their generous donation of basketballs, soccer balls, volleyballs & footballs. The look on our resident’s faces say it all! They are beyond happy!. We also want...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Meet Pickles

He was brought into the Polk County Animal services kennel on February 18th, when he was found as a stray. Pickles loved to give hugs and knew some basic obedience commands like sit and come when called. He loved to get belly rubs and would stay by our sides. Pickles had these Yoda ears that would go on for miles, and we absolutely loved and adored him but Pickles was in the shelter for 161 days!
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help

TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
BARTOW, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle

It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy