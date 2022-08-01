lakelandgazette.info
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?
There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
After 45 years, Grand Prix Tampa is now closed
Grand Prix Tampa, an iconic local fixture for kid's birthday parties, mini-golf and go-carts since 1978, has closed its doors. "We appreciate your many years of continued support of our business however we regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is PERMANENTLY CLOSED," read a message on Grand Prix Tampa's Facebook page on Monday.
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re watching a cluster of showers and non-severe storms in Polk County this morning. They are lingering, but should clear out throughout the morning show leading to dry conditions this AM. Sea breeze showers will begin to develop around lunchtime and spread inland throughout the afternoon. We’ll be watching for the sea breeze collisions early evening leading to scattered showers & storms. This afternoon is expected to be hot as highs reach the mid 90s.
Aerial view of permanently-closed Grand Prix Tampa
Grand Prix Tampa officially closed its doors after 43 years. Here is a view of the empty 15-acre lot after it shut down.
Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa
Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, invested $2 million in Kush for its ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a...
C.C. ‘Doc’ Dockery, Lakeland businessman and high-speed rail ‘visionary,’ dies at 89
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Successful businessman and impassioned advocate for high-speed rail in Florida, C.C. “Doc” Dockery has passed away at 89. His widow, Paula, a former state lawmaker, said Dockery’s success never changed him. “He was down-to-earth and people gravitated towards him because he was empathetic and a good listener,” she said. The couple […]
OH, WHAT A NIGHT!
Superhero themed National Night Out 2022 is in the books! Our residents & guests had a SUPER TIME!. Noah’s Ark of Central Florida The Villages at Noah’s Landing wants to thank LakelandPD City of Lakeland, FL – Government Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Lakeland Fire Department. Lakeland Explorers,...
Meet Milada
Don’t you just love torties and calicos? We sure do! Take a look at this gorgeous girl we have available for adoption. Her name is Milada and she’s a 10-month-old tripod. She was found under a car in the Florida Southern College area dragging her left rear leg. The vet wasn’t sure if the twisted leg was the result of a birth defect or if she had been hit by a car. Nevertheless, the recommendation was to remove the leg at the hip. Her leg was amputated a few months ago but the loss hasn’t fazed her one bit.
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Why Bass Fishing Florida’s Historic Camp Mack Was A Little Bit Of Heaven On Earth
We all have memories that have not faded. And will never fade. Fleeting moments in time that are so precious, so valued, that their mere recollection brings enormous joy and brightens our lives. A few of those memories entered my mind as dawn began slowly stealing across the blackened Florida...
Lakeland Entrepreneur Series- Josh “Bump” Galetta
Lakeland is proud to recognize our commercial artist and illustrator, Josh “Bump” Galetta. He specializes in creating dynamic designs with an organic feel. Whether you are after a large commercial advert for your business and/or looking for brand development, Josh would love to help you with your next project.
7 shot after fight breaks out in Orlando, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were shot early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in downtown, police said. Orlando police said a large fight broke out about 2 a.m. as bars and restaurants in the area of Wall Street Plaza and Orange Avenue closed down. The fight...
THANK YOU
Noah’s Ark of Central Florida the Villages at Noah’s Landing, We want to say THANK YOU to Lakeland Kiwanis Club for their generous donation of basketballs, soccer balls, volleyballs & footballs. The look on our resident’s faces say it all! They are beyond happy!. We also want...
Meet Pickles
He was brought into the Polk County Animal services kennel on February 18th, when he was found as a stray. Pickles loved to give hugs and knew some basic obedience commands like sit and come when called. He loved to get belly rubs and would stay by our sides. Pickles had these Yoda ears that would go on for miles, and we absolutely loved and adored him but Pickles was in the shelter for 161 days!
Calling all boat lovers: Tampa Bay Boat Show to take over the Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the boat lovers in the Tampa Bay area, there's an event coming soon that you need to make it out to!. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is making its way back to the Florida State Fairgrounds at the end of September. Event-goers can look...
Lakeland adds new butterfly gardens as monarchs become endangered
Efforts to protect and save monarch butterflies continue in the city of Lakeland as the beloved species finds its way onto the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) endangered species list. The species is “threatened by habitat destruction and climate change,” according to the IUCN. The western population of...
AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help
TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida
WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle
It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.
