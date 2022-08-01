Chamber announces next Leadership Fredericksburg Class

fredericksburg.today
pagevalleynews.com
Cubbage hired as new assistant superintendent of Luray’s Parks and Recreation Department
LURAY, Aug. 1 — The Town of Luray announced the hiring of Ryan Cubbage as the new assistant superintendent of Parks and Recreation on its Facebook page Monday morning. He replaces Morgan Housden, who left after several years in the position to pursue an opportunity with the World Wildlife Fund.
theregister.com
Fights, floods, and fortunes when cloud giants roll into town
Comment It's easy to think of zones and regions for cloud services in the abstract, as just another spot on the map to spin up virtual machines and services. But every new region means a major construction project and a new flow for communities. Once the facility is up and running, it also means noisy power-sucking systems that absorb resources, from space to power to new transport routes.
princewilliamliving.com
Harris Pavilion at the City of Manassas
Arts are in the air. The Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street in Manassas hosts concerts, dances, farmers’ markets, and ice skating in the winter. The Pavilion is named after Loy E. Harris, who was devoted to revitalizing Historic Downtown Manassas. As a local businessman and president of Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI) in the 1990s, he worked to transform vacant storefronts into vibrant businesses. With a vision to provide an anchor for the community to welcome arts and entertainment, and provide a “gathering place,” one of his projects was the completion of the Pavilion, which opened in 2000.
fox5dc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County likely to rename Lee and Lee-Jackson highways after route numbers
A formal vote won’t come for another month, but several Fairfax County supervisors indicated support yesterday (Tuesday) for using routes 29 and 50, respectively, as the official names for the roads known for now as Lee and Lee-Jackson Memorial highways. The Board of Supervisors directed county staff by a...
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Rare property on Widewater Beach
Your own oasis with convenient water access, incredible amenities and undeniable serenity awaits you in Stafford County. 22 Sandy Lane is waiting for you. This home has recently been updated, and spans nearly 3,500 above-grade square feet. The home has had several enhancements in recent years including new roof and vinyl siding (2021), newer water filtration system, landscaping refreshments along with HVAC and water heater updated in 2015.
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
WTOP
Prince William County employees to get bonuses
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania Schools announce plan for free or reduced meals
From Spotsylvania County Schools-sent to parents and guardians:. Battlefield E.S. Battlefield Middle, Berkeley, Cedar Forest, Chancellor High, Chancellor Middle, Harrison Rd., John J. Wright, Lee Hill, Livingston, Massapanox, Post Oak, Riverview, Salem, Smith Station, Spotsylvania High, Spotswood, Thornburg, and Wilderness will be implementing a new option available to schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school year 2022-2023.
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: Saint Louis, Loudoun County
The traffic along the main drag just keeps barreling through; I doubt that many of these drivers even pause long enough to appreciate the views of Mount Weather out on the Blue Ridge from this lower vantage point. I turned off onto a side tangent, to get a better (and...
fredericksburg.today
August First Friday
FXBG First Friday is an event that happens on the first Friday of every month that celebrates the amazing art, community, and vibrancy of Downtown Fredericksburg. On the first Friday of each month between 5-9pm, adults aged 21+ can purchase a beer, wine or cocktail at a participating restaurant and enjoy it while strolling within the marked boundaries Downtown.
pagevalleynews.com
Page One needs help keeping the lights on
LURAY, Aug. 2 — Lois Shaffer, longtime director of Page One, says some folks are being left in the dark. “Since March, they are cutting off” people with delinquent utility bills, Shaffer said. Prior to that, for much of 2020 and 2021, utility providers, including the county’s three towns (for water and sewer), were reluctant to push collections and cut off service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Help keep the beautiful, dangerous spotted lanternfly out of Northern Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from October 2021. The gorgeous, but dreaded - spotted lanternfly is back, again. Experts in Northern Virginia are asking for the public's help to keep the Spotted Lanternfly out of the state. Although Fairfax County confirms there have been no sightings of the spotted lanternfly, officials say a lanternfly was spotted this summer nearby Loudoun County.
sungazette.news
Superintendent: Summer-school effort largely glitch-free
There were the inevitable glitches, but it appears Arlington Public Schools’ soon-to-wrap-up summer-school program was a relatively smooth endeavor. “We’re really excited about all of the great learning,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said in an update to School Board members on the effort, which attracted 3,152 students, “the vast majority” in person, Durán said.
Bolt scoots out of Richmond
Bolt Mobility, the first licensed scooter company to roll into the Richmond area in 2019, informed the city on June 7 that it was ceasing local operations.
WTOP
Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says
The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.
fredericksburg.today
Robert Keelin at Fredericksburg Food Co-op
Robert Keelin is a Fredericksburg musician with many years of performing experience. Accompanying himself on acoustic guitar he sings classic hits in a wide variety of genres including rock, country, pop, folk and Americana. his repertoire spans the 60s through the 2000s, with an ever-growing list of tunes that audiences know and love.
themunchonline.com
181 E. Reed Ave. Unit #303
Stunning 2 Bed, 2 Bath End Unit! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full-bath sun drenched end unit overlooking designer courtyard! Gleaming Oak Hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen with grand center island & SS appliances, great for entertaining. Secure garage parking space #49, roof-top terrace, on-site gym, party room & Storage unit #303. Only 1.5 miles to Crystal City Metro!
NBC News
Dateline: Missing in America podcast covers the 2016 disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs in Richmond, Virginia.
Play Episode 3 of the Dateline: Missing in America Podcast below and click here to follow. It was an unseasonably warm day, and while the leaves were starting to turn their predictable shades of red and gold, the crisp fall chill hadn't settled in just yet in Richmond, Virginia. It...
rvahub.com
Majority of employers experiencing negative impact due to inflation, according To latest Virginia CEO survey
CEOs expect sales and employment to increase some, but capital spending to remain flat over the next six months. Eighty-four percent of CEOs are experiencing a negative impact on their business due to inflation. In addition to the current impact of inflation, 55% expect inflation to continue to rise above current levels over the next six months. That’s the latest from the quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs.
