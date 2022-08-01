Hillsdale College’s Anti-Teacher Rhetoric Rouses Opposition in Tennessee; Social Studies Snowjob Proceeds in South Dakota

A Republican legislature places a conservative amendment to the state constitution on the primary ballot rather than the general election ballot. The primary usually has far fewer Democratic contests, so primary voters are usually far fewer than in the general election and consist primarily of the most conservative activist base of the Republican party. The Republican legislature, as well as many observers across the political spectrum, thus figures they have a Yes vote on their conservative amendment in the bag. But on primary day, turnout surges and the voters resoundingly reject the amendment.

KANSAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO