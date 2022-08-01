Biden nominates 3 for US attorney slots in Tennessee

www.actionnews5.com
Merri Harasym Smith
2d ago
Why in the he is he nominating US attorneys for TENNESSEE. THST makes no sense. WE DO NOT WANT HIS PICKING OUR ATTORNEYS, WE DO NOT WANT LIBERAL COMMUNIST'S! OR BLUE ANYTHING IN OUR RED STATE!!
Reply(4)
28
Lee Rockey
2d ago
When Biden is involved you can rest on the fact,They will be as corrupt as him and his Administration.
Reply
45
sherpa shane
2d ago
Oh no, they're already trying to change the state to blue. They have destroyed this place in less than 4 years, so sad.
Reply(2)
8
Comments / 46