It’s Teacher Appreciation Month at the San Antonio Zoo

Party at La Cantera Resort & Spa for a good cause this Thursday. Tickets include a cocktail upon arrival, access to the pool and a sunset champagne toast. DJ Celina Jenee will provide music. Partial proceeds from the “Pink Flamingo” party will go toward the San Antonio Zoo. Thursday, 7-11 p.m. 16641 La Cantera Pkwy.

