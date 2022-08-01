www.boothbayregister.com
Bobby Timmons claims 350 SMAC victory at Wiscasset Speedway
This past weekend, the 350 SMAC Tour made its return to Maine’s fastest track for the highly anticipated Bentley Warren Classic. The 350 SMAC Tour brings the thrill of Super Modifieds to tracks across New England and Wiscasset Speedway was the home of excitement on Saturday night with an action-packed program that included both the touring series and all weekly Group 1 divisions. The race, entitled the “Bentley Warren Classic,” was the sixth event of the season and paid homage to the almighty Maine and Super Modified racing legend, Bentley Warren.
Ospreys’ fishing and feeding time
Southport photographer Stephanie Morrison spent a recent day observing and photographing ospreys around the island. “I watched this young, recently fledged osprey yesterday near Cozy Harbor keep trying to fish, but it’s still not quite sure how it works exactly,” said Morrison. “He just kept throwing himself into the water and coming up empty. After numerous tries he gave up and went back to the nest and watched his sibling eating. It was very cute to watch them learning from their parents.
Ultimate Disc group gains popularity in Boothbay region
East Boothbay’s Ben Snead wants you to have some ultimate fun. Snead has been organizing Ultimate Disc pickup games at the Boothbay Region High School football field for most of the summer. The 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday games have an average of 15 in attendance, he said. Turnout...
Juniper and McKown Points Column: Visitors, history talk and more
Our Point is buzzing with activities this time of the year. Cottages are filled with people escaping the heat and finding relief by the water. The Winnegance cottage had its share of visitors. Their visitors from Seattle, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania took advantage of all the excitement the Boothbay region has on offer: going on the Boothbay Harbor House and Garden tour, taking a golf cart tour of the trolls at CMBG, boat ride in the harbor, Oak Point Reserve walk, swimming off the dock and Juniper Point beach, and, of course, a lobster feast too. Lifelong friends; how special!
New show celebrates art and summer in Maine
The walls at the Damariscotta River Grill transform to summer colors and images, exploring a number of themes and capturing the light and beauty of Maine. Artists Douglas Houle, Susan Tilton Pecora, and Kimberly Skillin Traina capture the essence of summer and life in Maine in three distinct styles and viewpoints, through pastel, oil, egg tempera and watercolor.
Debby Schling Celebrates 15 Years at Newcastle Realty
Born and raised in Massachusetts, Debby Schling has called Maine ‘home’ for over twenty years now. She spends her time between her two residences in Damariscotta and South Bristol, which allows her familiarity and comfort across several Mid-coast communities. Debby takes pride in her understanding of what draws so many families and individuals to Lincoln County, using such knowledge to provide top-notch real estate services to buyers and sellers alike.
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
Southport General Store celebrates 140 years in style
1882—the year F.D.R. was born, the first Labor Day Parade took place in New York City, and Edward Everett Pinkham opened a new store in West Southport. Originally known as “E.E. Pinkham and Son,” the Store has remained in business and on the same site, ever since. Now the Southport General Store, its 140th Anniversary was celebrated in fine style July 30.
First Friday Art Tour Aug.5
Self-guided journeys led by an art lover’s desire to exercise their imagination. Paintings ... sculpture ... mixed media ... assemblage art ... photography ... pottery ... weaving ... fiber art Participating galleries feature new work, hold open houses with refreshments, studio tours, and often offer live demonstrations. Go ahead - take a walk - on the creative side!
Preserving ‘the howling wilderness’
A Civil War bullet, a homemade telephone, pewter from the 1700s. Want to read a ship’s log from the 1800s? Or see the 19th century deed for Caleb Hodgdon’s property in East Boothbay? How about baskets made by Penobscot Indians a century ago?. With files ranging from “Adams”...
Make it right
At press time, we did not know. But besides any clues in the image Wiscasset Police Department released following last week’s incident that allegedly included throwing a caretaker’s wheelchair down three floors, we knew something about the actors: They have a lot of making up to do. Loose...
5-Mile Yard Sale and Bake Sale
On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to around 2 p.m., the annual 5-Mile Yard Sale will be taking place on Cross Point Road in Edgecomb. Leading the way will be a large sale at the Edgecomb Community Church’s upper parking lot which will be filled with a large variety of items including furniture, books, toys, collectibles, clothing, along with a wood stove. The Thrift Store will be open where a $3 bag sale will take place. A Bake Sale is also to be held downstairs in the church vestry. Free coffee and restrooms will be available to the public as well.
Officer-in-charge of USCG Boothbay Harbor retires
Adam Smart, 43, retired last month from USCG Boothbay Harbor after serving as officer-in-charge for four years. Smart previously worked as an executive Petty Officer before taking his first command position in Michigan. However, Smart jumped at the chance to return to the Boothbay region. Smart, along with his wife,...
USCG Auxiliary Suddenly in Command course
Midcoast Maine has one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world, but that beauty can hide hazards that can quickly ruin your day on the water. A rocky and unforgiving coastline, strong tides, and rapidly changing weather can conspire to make even the most experienced mariner opt to stay ashore.
Aug. 4 update: Midcoast adds 29 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Planning board talks pre-app with Clippership Landing
The Damariscotta planning board had a pre-application discussion with Clippership Landing Development LLC Aug. 1 for a new 102-bed nursing facility on Piper Mill Road. The new facility will consolidate Damariscotta's Cove's Edge population and St. Andrews Village's Zimmerli and Gregory Wing populations. Town Planner Isabelle Oechslie went over site...
State leaders and candidates to attend Dems’ lobster bake
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced their last call for reservations and their list of confirmed candidates and elected officials planning to attend its Family Fun Day Lobster Bake, Sunday, Aug. 7, noon to 3 p.m. The event will be hosted for the sixth year at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro.
Clifford Park project progressing toward completion
A long, hot summer has been good for the Clifford Park renovation project. On July 27, Boothbay Town Manager Dan Bryer remarked the project, which began in May, was moving along toward completion without any setbacks. Bryer told selectmen he recently witnessed how well construction had progressed. “I took a walk the other day. They put the pavilion up, and it only took a couple days,” he said. “It’s very impressive looking and I kept thinking about what it will mean for the community. There is a lot of good things going on there.”
Edgecomb Fire Department
With the prolonged stretch of dry weather, wildfires are a constant danger. If you are going to burn, make sure to secure a burn permit. In addition, make sure to have an ample supply of water handy. July 3: 10:08 p.m., Boothbay. Mutual aid, brush fire. Boothbay requested brush truck,...
Lincoln County property transfers in July
The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in July:. Alna: Farrington, Jeffrey M. to Archer, Jade, Freccia, Theresa K. and Freccia, Sharon; McFarlane, Wallace and Seaward, Molly to Monaco, Albert T.; Tilton, Kathy A. P R and Jewett, Charles N. Est to Tilton, Kathy A. P R and Jewett, Merle R. Est; Tilton, Kathy A. P R and Jewett, Merle R. Est to Jewett, Michael D.; Tilton, Kathy A. P R and Jewett, Merle R. Est to Tilton, Kathy A.; Tilton, Kathy A. to Tilton, Joshua N. and Asperschlager, Lauren; Jewett, Michael D. to Jewett, Benjamin; Boyle, Pennell and Boyle, Richard to Christopher, Kenneth Walter Jr. and Christopher, Milena.
