Pair pleads not guilty of gunpoint robbery in Sioux City

siouxcityjournal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City man sentenced for shooting another man 9 times
A man was sentenced to prison for allegedly shooting someone nearly 10 times on the same day that he had been released from prison for separate crimes.
Sioux City Journal
Man sentenced to 17 years prison for armed robbery of Denison convenience store
SIOUX CITY — A Denison, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a convenience store. Nhial Biliew, 24, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. According to the...
Sioux City Journal
Macy man sentenced to federal prison for assaulting officer
OMAHA — A Macy, Nebraska, man who assaulted a police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months in federal prison. Patrick Walker, 56, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Omaha to assault on an officer causing bodily injury. A charge of assault causing serious bodily injury was dismissed. Walker will serve three years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City jury faces decision on whether Evans intoxicated at time of shooting
SIOUX CITY — Whether Dwight Evans shot Martez Harrison is not the question jurors will decide during their deliberations. On more than one occasion during three days of witness testimony and evidence and again Wednesday during closing arguments, Evans' attorneys said he's the shooter. Their defense: he was intoxicated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Four people killed at two different Laurel homes, suspect at large
LAUREL, Neb. – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in the Cedar County community and is an active investigation. At a press conference Thursday, NSP Col. John Bolduc said that there were...
Sioux City Journal
Laurel incident
Shortly after the second fire was reported, Bolduc said law enforcement received a tip that a silver sedan had been seen leaving Laurel. The vehicle was headed westbound on Highway 20.
Sioux City Journal
Four dead, two crime scenes: Nebraska State Patrol investigating multiple fatality situation in Laurel, looking for possible suspect
LAUREL, Neb. — A total of four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said, during a news conference, that foul play is suspected in the deaths. He described the investigation as being in "the very early stages" and said the victims' identities are not being released at this time.
kscj.com
FATAL MOPED ACCIDENT NEAR SHELDON, IOWA
A TEENAGE MOPED DRIVER HAS DIED AFTER AN ACCIDENT IN NORTHWEST IOWA WEDNESDAY. SCOTT VAN AARTSEN REPORTS:
RELATED PEOPLE
Iowa Woman Pleads Not Guilty After Being Found With Over 1,000 Dead Pigs
Animal neglect is something people don’t take lightly. So, when we hear about a case of neglect that involves a thousand animals, people expect something to be done to stop this in the future. Back in June, there was a woman in Early, Iowa who was arrested after over...
Sioux City Journal
29-year-old Sioux City man gets five years in prison for smoking weed with minor
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for smoking marijuana several times with a female minor. Oscar Gomez, 29, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, which was reduced from distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18, a Class B felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
Sioux City Journal
Early, Iowa woman pleads not guilty of livestock neglect for deaths of 1,000-plus hogs
SAC CITY, Iowa — An Early, Iowa, woman pleaded not guilty Monday in connection with the deaths of more than 1,000 pigs in Sac County hog confinement facilities. Elana Laber, 33, entered her written pleas in Sac County District Court to two counts each of livestock neglect and first-degree criminal mischief.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Antonio Rockwood, 24. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Rockwood is wanted on a warrant issued by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape. Rockwood walked away from...
Closing arguments presented at Dwight Evans trial
Prosecutors and defense presented out their closing statements in the trial of Dwight Evans Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
wnax.com
Multiple Fatalities Reported in Laurel Nebraska
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation. with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday morning. The situation. includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
kicdam.com
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager
Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Report
(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports six arrests between July 21 and July 31. Tyler Keith Evans, 27, of Dexter, was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 59 on July 21st. Evans was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Eluding, OWI 1st, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drug, Theft 2nd, Prohibited Acts Penalties, Speeding, Motorcycle License Violations, Failure to Maintain Control, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and No Valid Drivers License.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Amber Joy Altena, 28, Spirit Lake, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 27, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jake Freeman Daniel O'Neill, 19, Jackson, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 26, five years prison suspended, five years probation.
Comments / 0