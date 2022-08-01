Pair pleads not guilty of gunpoint robbery in Sioux City

LAUREL, Neb. — A total of four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said, during a news conference, that foul play is suspected in the deaths. He described the investigation as being in "the very early stages" and said the victims' identities are not being released at this time.

LAUREL, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO