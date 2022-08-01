stormlakeradio.com
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
stormlakeradio.com
National Night Out This Evening ; Storm Lake Block Parties Scheduled
Storm Lake is among the communities taking part in National Night Out this (Tues) evening. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnership, and helps make neighborhoods safe, caring places to live. National Night Out is celebrated across the country on the first Tuesday of August. The Storm Lake Police Department...
No decision made to restore power to Spencer Trailer Court
Residents of a Spencer trailer court have been living without power for almost a month after the city ordered residents to leave.
KCCI.com
Man survives helicopter crash in west central Iowa
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A pilot is lucky to be alive after a helicopter crashed in Carroll County. The wreck happened Monday morning south of Arcadia. The sheriff's office says Michael Milliron was spraying a corn field when the engine suddenly quit. He was able to walk to the...
stormlakeradio.com
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan for Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Three state agencies are developing guidelines and real-time resources for city and county officials who may have to restrict water usage during a drought emergency. Tim Hall of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the first-ever state "drought plan" would leave decisions about limiting water usage to local officials...(audio clip below :19 )
stormlakeradio.com
King’s Pointe Resort Marks 15 Years of Impact on the Storm Lake Community
Today, it would be hard to picture Storm Lake without King’s Pointe Resort, and the rest of Project AWAYSIS that came with it. Before the expansive hotel and colorful waterparks. Minus the landmark lighthouse and sprawling Great Lawn. Missing the lively playground, cottages, mini golf, and busy Awaysis Beach.
KEYC
Hearing to restore power at Spencer, IA mobile home park to take place Tuesday morning
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge will consider arguments Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a lawsuit to turn the power back on at a mobile home park in Spencer, Iowa. The owner of Spencer Trailer, and one of its residents, have sued the city and its utility company in a bid to restart the power.
stormlakeradio.com
Hearing Held In Lawsuit Between Trailer Court Owner and City Of Spencer
No ruling was made Tuesday following a hearing in Clay County District Court over a lawsuit between the city of Spencer and the owner of a trailer court on West 18th Street in Spencer. The city cut off power to the trailer court several weeks ago citing code deficiencies with...
stormlakeradio.com
Mildred A. Rosdail-Ozinga, 95, of Pomeroy
FUNERAL SERVICES – 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Pomeroy, with Pastor Ken Ahntholz and Scott Essing officiating. BURIAL – Union Cemetery in Pomeroy, Iowa. VISITATION: From 4 – 6 P.M., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Powers Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Iowa....
Sioux City Journal
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa -- The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
stormlakeradio.com
Leone H. Hudek, 99, of Pocahontas
MEMORIAL SERVICES – 11:30 A.M., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas, Iowa, with Fr. Craig Collison officiating. BURIAL - Calvary Cemetery in Pocahontas, Iowa with Military Rites by the Pocahontas American Legion. There will be no visitation. Powers Funeral Home of...
1380kcim.com
Helicopter Crashes Near Arcadia Monday Morning
Carroll County first responders were dispatched this (Monday) morning to a report of a helicopter going down south of Arcadia. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Arcadia and Halbur Fire Departments, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene about 2.5 miles south of U.S. Highway 30 in the 21000 block of Delta Avenue. The pilot was transported for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports become available.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Farmers Coop unveils facility
SIOUX CENTER—Farmers Coop Society in Sioux Center celebrated two new facilities on July 27 with tours, a ribbon cutting and a catered meal. The coop’s liquid fertilizer plant began operations May 1. “It’s easier, and it’s safer, which is a big deal when we’re talking about those kinds...
kilrradio.com
Estherville FD Prevents Pickup from Sliding into Ravine; Driver Sent to Hospital
(Estherville)--The Estherville Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening near Fort Defiance. Estherville Fire Chief Travis Sheridan says upon arrival, firefighters found a pickup truck had left the road and was sliding down an embankment towards a ravine. With quick deployment of rescue...
kicdam.com
Semi Crash Near Spencer Leads to Minor Injuries
Spencer, IA (KICD) — On Friday afternoon the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of 270th Avenue and and 310th Street near Spencer. According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, 57 year old David Ganzvoort of Spencer failed to yield right of way to 56 year old Matthew Greene of Ruthven at the intersection. Ganzvoort’s semi and trailer collided with Greene’s Jeep, pushing it into the intersection. The semi went into the ditch and lost an axle on the trailer, but Ganzvoort was able to get the vehicle back onto the road.
kiwaradio.com
Car Destroyed In Fire Southwest Of Archer
Archer, Iowa– A car was destroyed in a fire on Friday, July 29, 2022, near Archer. According to Archer Fire Chief Don De Boer, at about 6:45 p.m., the Archer Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle fire at 5268 390th Street, two miles south of Archer and a half mile west.
UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
siouxcountyradio.com
Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center
Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
more1049.com
Okoboji Eyes Change in RV Regulations
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — As requested, the Okoboji Zoning Commission has submitted a potential ordinance change to the full city council on RV parks. City Administrator Michael Meyers says the council might further tighten restrictions in the future, but the current change only says the facilities would have to be permitted before opening.
siouxcountyradio.com
Violations of Sioux Center's Water Restrictions Will Now Be Enforced
The Sioux Center City Council met at noon Wednesday, and among the items discussed is the ongoing water conservation efforts. A Water Warning was issued to the community July 1 which remains in effect. Utilities Manager, Murray Hulstein says for the most part, the community has been very cooperative with the efforts.
