Spencer, IA (KICD) — On Friday afternoon the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of 270th Avenue and and 310th Street near Spencer. According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, 57 year old David Ganzvoort of Spencer failed to yield right of way to 56 year old Matthew Greene of Ruthven at the intersection. Ganzvoort’s semi and trailer collided with Greene’s Jeep, pushing it into the intersection. The semi went into the ditch and lost an axle on the trailer, but Ganzvoort was able to get the vehicle back onto the road.

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO