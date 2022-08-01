Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y

www.zacks.com
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
These reliable businesses are posting impressive results.
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
AMETEK (AME) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
AMETEK, Inc. (. AME - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. Further, the bottom line rose 20% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $1.51 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion. Further, the...
Lear (LEA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
LEA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share, plunging around 27% year over year from $2.45. The bottom line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. Higher-than-expected sales and earnings from the Seating segment led to the upside. In the reported quarter,...
Will High Costs Offset Sales in Lucid's (LCID) Q2 Earnings?
LCID - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3, after the bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 44 cents per share for the quarter. The consensus mark for Lucid’s second-quarter loss per share has been unchanged in the past 60 days.
CF Industries' (CF) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2, Sales Lag
CF - Free Report) reported a profit of $1,165 million or $5.58 per share in the second quarter of 2022, surging from a profit of $246 million or $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $6.19 per share for the reported quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.06. Our estimate for the quarter was $7.18.
Mercury Systems (MRCY) Plunges 9% on Q4 Earnings & Sales Miss
MRCY - Free Report) stock plunged 8.6% in Tuesday’s extended trading session following the company’s dismal fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein revenues and earnings missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The aerospace and defense tech firm reported non-GAAP earnings of 81 cents per share, approximately 11% higher than...
Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Dividend Up
FANG - Free Report) , the U.S. energy explorer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $7.07, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.66, significantly more than the year-earlier period’s profit of $2.40. The outperformance can be attributed to higher energy prices in the second quarter, which led...
Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Down
TMO - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.51 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%. The figure however declined 1.6% year over year. The adjusted number excludes certain non-recurring expenses, including asset amortization costs and certain restructuring costs. GAAP EPS was $4.22, reflecting an 8.5%...
Kirby (KEX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Grow Y/Y
KEX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 earnings and revenue performance. Quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and improved more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $698 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $664.5 million and improved 24.7% year over year. The upside was driven by higher revenues at the marine transportation; and distribution and services segments. Total costs and expenses (on a reported basis) escalated 21.6% year over year to $651.43 million.
Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
BLKB - Free Report) delivered non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. The bottom line declined 8.5% year over year. Total revenues increased 15.5% year over year to $264.9 million but missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. The top...
Generac (GNRC) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
GNRC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.99 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.8%. Also, the bottom line increased 25.1% year over year. Net sales increased 40% year over year and came in at $1.29 billion beating the consensus mark by 2.4%. Robust...
Knowles' (KN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
KN - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. The company is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand its gross margin. Net Income. On...
Abiomed (ABMD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ABMD - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 4, before market opens. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average beat being 7.9%.
What's in Store for Western Digital (WDC) Ahead of Q4 Earnings
WDC - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 5. For the to-be-reported quarter, the company projects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.60-$1.90. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, suggesting a decrease of 18.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
What Awaits Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) in Q2 Earnings?
GNK - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, before market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNK’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 16.1% in the past 90 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 4.38%.
Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Top, Revenue Outlook Upped
GILD - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter results driven by continued solid demand for its HIV portfolio with further share growth for flagship therapy Biktarvy, and oncology revenues driven by cell therapy and Trodelvy. Sales of COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) declined as predicted but came in better than expected. Consequently,...
Transocean (RIG) Posts Narrower Loss, Revenue Beat in Q2
RIG - Free Report) jumped more than 16% on Tuesday after the company reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss the day before. Transocean reported an adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents. This marginal outperformance reflects a sequential increase in revenues due to an increase in activity.
Motley Fool
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
