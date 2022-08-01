ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tech ETFs Make A Solid Comeback in July

Zacks.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.zacks.com

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Jerome Powell
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
#Finance Stocks#Earnings Reports#Digital Asset#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Nasdaq Composite#Treasury#Vaneck#Fed#Double Digits Post Fed
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Individual Investors are Coming Back to Tech Stocks

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
STOCKS
Vice

Sexy Dollar Store Stocks Thrive, Besting Boring, Has-Been Tech Stocks

At this time last year, Silicon Valley seemed almost invincible. The technology sector had completed a decade of dominance, and the COVID-19 crisis—while providing a momentary scare—had in fact proved to be an economic boon, as so-called pandemic stocks like Zoom and Peloton rounded out the collection of powerful tech companies that had taken over the entire world.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Lows

U.S. stocks closed near session lows on Tuesday, as investors monitor rising tensions between Beijing and China. The markets closing lower to start August also comes after the major indexes finished their best month since 2020. The Dow dropped 0.9% on the day, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 falling 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. Erin Gibbs, Chief Investment Officer of Main Street Asset Management, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Small-Cap Sector ETFs to Tap In Light of Q2 Earnings

SLY - Free Report) has gained 6.1% past month (as of Jul 22, 2022) versus 5.4% gains in the S&P 500. But things are taking a turn for the better for the pint-sized stocks as these have less domestic exposure and outperforms in a rising greenback environment. Now, it’s earnings...
STOCKS
Fortune

Tech industry’s massive 2022 layoffs are sign of a ‘boomerang’ effect, LinkedIn economist says

The 2010s were a booming decade for the tech sector, but so far, 2022 has been a year of bust that has dragged the industry back down to Earth. Amid a larger market downturn this spring, tech stocks have suffered the worst rout and massive waves of layoffs. As of July, over 30,000 U.S. tech workers have been laid off, according to an analysis by Crunchbase, including at Facebook parent Meta, car-sharing company Uber, and even at cryptocurrency exchange giants.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

LPL Financial (LPLA) Q2 Earnings Top as Revenues Rise, Stock Up

LPLA - Free Report) gained 2.2% in after-hours trading in response to better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $2.24 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01. The bottom line also reflects a 21% jump from the prior-year quarter. Results benefited from an improvement in revenues and robust...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Dividend Up

FANG - Free Report) , the U.S. energy explorer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $7.07, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.66, significantly more than the year-earlier period’s profit of $2.40. The outperformance can be attributed to higher energy prices in the second quarter, which led...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

SSB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. SouthState Corp. Price and Consensus. SouthState Corp. price-consensus-chart | SouthState Corp. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

What Awaits Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) in Q2 Earnings?

GNK - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, before market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNK’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 16.1% in the past 90 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 4.38%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

