Tech ETFs Make A Solid Comeback in July

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Analysis: Wall Street's 'fear gauge' in limbo as big investors keep shunning stocks
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s most closely watched gauge of market anxiety shows expectations of choppy trading ahead despite a recent snapback in U.S. stocks, though institutional investors' low exposure to equities may help curb gyrations.
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.
Individual Investors are Coming Back to Tech Stocks
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Sexy Dollar Store Stocks Thrive, Besting Boring, Has-Been Tech Stocks
At this time last year, Silicon Valley seemed almost invincible. The technology sector had completed a decade of dominance, and the COVID-19 crisis—while providing a momentary scare—had in fact proved to be an economic boon, as so-called pandemic stocks like Zoom and Peloton rounded out the collection of powerful tech companies that had taken over the entire world.
U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Lows
U.S. stocks closed near session lows on Tuesday, as investors monitor rising tensions between Beijing and China. The markets closing lower to start August also comes after the major indexes finished their best month since 2020. The Dow dropped 0.9% on the day, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 falling 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. Erin Gibbs, Chief Investment Officer of Main Street Asset Management, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Small-Cap Sector ETFs to Tap In Light of Q2 Earnings
SLY - Free Report) has gained 6.1% past month (as of Jul 22, 2022) versus 5.4% gains in the S&P 500. But things are taking a turn for the better for the pint-sized stocks as these have less domestic exposure and outperforms in a rising greenback environment. Now, it’s earnings...
Tech industry’s massive 2022 layoffs are sign of a ‘boomerang’ effect, LinkedIn economist says
The 2010s were a booming decade for the tech sector, but so far, 2022 has been a year of bust that has dragged the industry back down to Earth. Amid a larger market downturn this spring, tech stocks have suffered the worst rout and massive waves of layoffs. As of July, over 30,000 U.S. tech workers have been laid off, according to an analysis by Crunchbase, including at Facebook parent Meta, car-sharing company Uber, and even at cryptocurrency exchange giants.
LPL Financial (LPLA) Q2 Earnings Top as Revenues Rise, Stock Up
LPLA - Free Report) gained 2.2% in after-hours trading in response to better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $2.24 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01. The bottom line also reflects a 21% jump from the prior-year quarter. Results benefited from an improvement in revenues and robust...
Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Dividend Up
FANG - Free Report) , the U.S. energy explorer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $7.07, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.66, significantly more than the year-earlier period’s profit of $2.40. The outperformance can be attributed to higher energy prices in the second quarter, which led...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd
SSB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. SouthState Corp. Price and Consensus. SouthState Corp. price-consensus-chart | SouthState Corp. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend...
What Awaits Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) in Q2 Earnings?
GNK - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, before market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNK’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 16.1% in the past 90 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 4.38%.
