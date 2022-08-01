Moderna (MRNA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

www.zacks.com
2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%
These two companies haven't performed well in the market recently, but that could be an opportunity for investors.
Novo Nordisk (NVO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
NVO - Free Report) is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. The company’s earnings surprise history has been excellent so far, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.56%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk delivered an earnings beat of 10.59%.
Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
APTV - Free Report) is set to report its second-quarter 2022 resultson Aug 4, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, matched once and surpassed once, delivering an average surprise of -3.99%.
Diodes (DIOD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DIOD - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $500 million (+/-3%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at 499.80 million, suggesting an improvement of 13.47% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The...
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
Teradata (TDC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
TDC - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. For the second quarter, Teradata expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of 26-30 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 39 cents per share, indicating a decline of 47.3% from the year-ago...
Abiomed (ABMD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ABMD - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 4, before market opens. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average beat being 7.9%.
PPL Readies to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
PPL Corporation (. PPL - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3 before market open. It witnessed an earnings surprise of 2.5% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Consider. The ongoing...
Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat on Eylea, Dupixent
REGN - Free Report) posted better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results, beating on both earnings and sales driven by strong growth in Eylea and Dupixent. However, as expected, the company did not record any sales from REGEN-COV. Consequently, shares are up in pre-market trading. Regeneron’s shares have lost 8.9% in the year...
Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Top, Revenue Outlook Upped
GILD - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter results driven by continued solid demand for its HIV portfolio with further share growth for flagship therapy Biktarvy, and oncology revenues driven by cell therapy and Trodelvy. Sales of COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) declined as predicted but came in better than expected. Consequently,...
Repligen (RGEN) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up
RGEN - Free Report) announced second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 91 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. Earnings also rose 15.2% year over year. Total revenues of $207.6 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189 million. Sales rose 27.4% year over year...
Murphy Oil (MUR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
MUR - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2022 financial results on Aug 4 before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 23.7% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in impending quarterly results. Factors to Consider. Murphy...
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
ESTE - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 5, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, Earthstone comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It topped the consensus estimate in each of the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 34.9%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Sarepta (SRPT) Q2 Earnings Miss, DMD Drugs' Sales Robust
SRPT - Free Report) reported a loss of $2.65 per share for the second quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.07 per share. The loss was also wider than the year-ago loss of $1.02 per share. The company reported an adjusted loss of...
AMETEK (AME) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
AMETEK, Inc. (. AME - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. Further, the bottom line rose 20% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $1.51 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion. Further, the...
What's in Store for Western Digital (WDC) Ahead of Q4 Earnings
WDC - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 5. For the to-be-reported quarter, the company projects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.60-$1.90. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, suggesting a decrease of 18.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Down
EXAS - Free Report) reported a net loss of 94 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the net loss of $1.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The metric was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.07. Our model projected a net loss...
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
What's in Store for Kulicke and Soffa's (KLIC) Q3 Earnings?
KLIC - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 4. The company now expects revenues of $365 million (+/- $20 million) and earnings to be $1.53 (plus or minus 10%) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has not changed over the past 30...
