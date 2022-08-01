Moderna (MRNA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

NVO - Free Report) is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. The company’s earnings surprise history has been excellent so far, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.56%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk delivered an earnings beat of 10.59%.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO