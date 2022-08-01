Carlyle (CG) Soars 9.5% on Q2 Earnings Beat, Sees Record AUM

www.zacks.com
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Healthpeak's (PEAK) Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat, Same-Store NOI Up
PEAK - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted per share of 44 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The reported figure was up 10% from the year-ago quarter’s 40 cents. The healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) generated revenues of $517.9...
Transocean (RIG) Posts Narrower Loss, Revenue Beat in Q2
RIG - Free Report) jumped more than 16% on Tuesday after the company reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss the day before. Transocean reported an adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents. This marginal outperformance reflects a sequential increase in revenues due to an increase in activity.
Mercury Systems (MRCY) Plunges 9% on Q4 Earnings & Sales Miss
MRCY - Free Report) stock plunged 8.6% in Tuesday’s extended trading session following the company’s dismal fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein revenues and earnings missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The aerospace and defense tech firm reported non-GAAP earnings of 81 cents per share, approximately 11% higher than...
Waters (WAT) Q2 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
WAT - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.75 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. Further, the bottom line improved 6% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $714.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $705.6 million. The figure rose 5% and...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
These reliable businesses are posting impressive results.
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
AMETEK (AME) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
AMETEK, Inc. (. AME - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. Further, the bottom line rose 20% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $1.51 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion. Further, the...
3 Clean Energy Stocks Set to Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates
SHLS - Free Report) , Gevo (. ENVX - Free Report) to report favorable Q2 results. What to Expect from Clean Energy Stocks’ Q2 Results?. Factors like rapidly increasing corporate investments in renewables, favorable government policies such as extended federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for offshore wind energy, the extension of production tax credit along with the declining price of raw materials like wind turbines and solar modules are likely to have contributed to clean energy stocks’ quarterly performance.
Lear (LEA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
LEA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share, plunging around 27% year over year from $2.45. The bottom line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. Higher-than-expected sales and earnings from the Seating segment led to the upside. In the reported quarter,...
CF Industries' (CF) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2, Sales Lag
CF - Free Report) reported a profit of $1,165 million or $5.58 per share in the second quarter of 2022, surging from a profit of $246 million or $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $6.19 per share for the reported quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.06. Our estimate for the quarter was $7.18.
Kirby (KEX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Grow Y/Y
KEX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 earnings and revenue performance. Quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and improved more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $698 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $664.5 million and improved 24.7% year over year. The upside was driven by higher revenues at the marine transportation; and distribution and services segments. Total costs and expenses (on a reported basis) escalated 21.6% year over year to $651.43 million.
NY Times (NYT) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
NYT - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers on Aug 3, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $552.8 million, indicating an improvement of 10.9% from the prior-year reported figure. The bottom...
What's in Store for Western Digital (WDC) Ahead of Q4 Earnings
WDC - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 5. For the to-be-reported quarter, the company projects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.60-$1.90. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, suggesting a decrease of 18.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Grab 5 Stocks Before Their Earnings After Closing Bell Today
We are in the middle of the second-quarter 2022 earnings season, with as many as 964 companies slated to report their quarterly financial numbers this week. So far, earnings results have come in better than expected and corporate America is yet to reveal any major signal regarding a near term recession. This was one of the primary reasons for an impressive Wall Street rally in July.
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Down
EXAS - Free Report) reported a net loss of 94 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the net loss of $1.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The metric was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.07. Our model projected a net loss...
Arista Networks (ANET) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
ANET - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.39%. A...
Diamondback Energy (FANG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FANG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $7.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.16%. A...
Repligen (RGEN) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up
RGEN - Free Report) announced second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 91 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. Earnings also rose 15.2% year over year. Total revenues of $207.6 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189 million. Sales rose 27.4% year over year...
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession.
