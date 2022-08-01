ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

As gas prices fall, picking the right pump could save almost a dollar per gallon

13newsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.13newsnow.com

covabizmag.com

Behind the BIZ: Hampton Roads Executive Airport

What began more than 60 years ago as a sleepy airfield sporting grass runways and gravel roads, has since become a major transportation hub. Under the leadership of the Fox family, Hampton Roads Executive Airport—a privately-owned, public use facility located in Chesapeake—has become more than an airport; it is a thriving platform for regional economic activity and job creation.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Norfolk, VA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures during infrastructure improvement projects throughout the City of Portsmouth. · Des Moines Avenue, between Randolph and Lincoln Streets, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during work of Columbia Gas that will continue through Wednesday, August 3rd. Flaggers will direct traffic.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Washingtonian.com

How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car

There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Concerts, races, sand sculpting contests | Virginia Beach Neptune Festival aims to celebrate beach life

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from the last Neptune Festival. The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun. The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

