As gas prices fall, picking the right pump could save almost a dollar per gallon

What began more than 60 years ago as a sleepy airfield sporting grass runways and gravel roads, has since become a major transportation hub. Under the leadership of the Fox family, Hampton Roads Executive Airport—a privately-owned, public use facility located in Chesapeake—has become more than an airport; it is a thriving platform for regional economic activity and job creation.
A construction worker from Alexandria won $4 million after buying a Virginia Lottery ticket at a Walmart in Virginia Beach.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lisa Austin and her husband are now happy in their Newport News home, after they both lost their jobs in the Spring of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin worked for St. Leo's University at Langley's Air Base for about five years,...
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
Business owners at Military Circle Mall were told to be out by December 31. The City of Norfolk says it will work with them to find alternate locations.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School division leaders across Hampton Roads are paying up to get more help behind the wheel!. Hundreds of bus drivers are still needed before September. In Virginia Beach, technicians are busy preparing buses for the first day of school. All that's needed now is more than 100 bus drivers.
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures during infrastructure improvement projects throughout the City of Portsmouth. · Des Moines Avenue, between Randolph and Lincoln Streets, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during work of Columbia Gas that will continue through Wednesday, August 3rd. Flaggers will direct traffic.
A swimming advisory has been issued for a section of the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach after bacteria levels do not meet the standard.
Military Circle Mall is expected to be demolished in early 2023 to prepare for future redevelopment of the site.
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story has implemented changes in traffic pattern.
There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
NORFOLK, Va. — As one U.S. Navy ship leaves for a new homeport, another is arriving for the first time. The guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) is departing Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday and relocating to Rota, Spain. The port shifting is part of the Navy's long-term plan to rotate ships based in Rota to different areas.
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Virginia Beach and met with community members at Green Run High School to discuss his budget plan, COVID-19 and inflation. “Since February 1, 94,000 Virginians have gone back to work,” said Gov. Youngkin. Despite touting those employment numbers,...
The drill will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. and will last for up to three minutes. The siren will be in the immediate vicinity of the lab and could be heard by anyone within a 1.5-mile radius.
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from the last Neptune Festival. The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun. The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.
Krys Karyshyn is now in custody in North Carolina.
