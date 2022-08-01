ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Putting New York City’s Pandemic Shooting Surge in Context

By Tom Kutsch
thetrace.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thetrace.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

New York woman to be charged in Tamarac murder

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in New York City for the murder of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman.The Broward Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson was arrested Wednesday by New York City police in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the capture but Thompson is charged with first degree murder. It's not known when she will be extradited. Friends and family members identified the victim as Kayla Hodgson. An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench said that Thompson was "demonstrating a depraved mind without regard for human life...by...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS New York

2 men injured in Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say one man was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.No arrests have been made, but police say the suspect took off in a gray BMW.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
Daily News

Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masih Alinejad
Person
Alex Jones
AOL Corp

NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard

A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison

Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "Another State of Emergency" Edition

Humid and partly cloudy throughout the day. • Welcome to the New York state Monkeypox state of emergency. Patch breaks down what it means. (Matt Troutman for Patch) • The rise in cases of Monkeypox (current NYC count: 1,472) is paired with the city's sexual health clinics being overwhelmed by patients, including staffing shortages, the time it takes to treat monkeypox, and long lines. (Elizabeth Kim for Gothamist)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

DCPI indicates recidivism is increasing

Criminal recidivism, or the tendency for criminals to re-offend after initial sentencing, is on the rise in New York. A NYPD DCPI report released on Wednesday indicated that arrests for individuals who have committed crimes like grand larceny, robbery and burglary three or more times a year have increased in the first six months of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#U S Supreme Court#Guns#Violent Crime#Scotus#Gun Violence Archive#House
Atlas Obscura

Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes

Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Texas girl, 16, found after being reported missing in Brooklyn: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl visiting New York City from Texas was found in the Bronx the day after she went missing in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The teen, an Austin resident, was staying at a 39th Street hotel near Fifth Avenue with her family, an NYPD spokeswoman said. She was last […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy