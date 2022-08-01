Putting New York City’s Pandemic Shooting Surge in Context

www.thetrace.org
wabcradio.com
Ten Career Criminals in NYC Arrested Over 500 Times Since Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Ten career criminals have 500 arrests under their belt after New York State enacted its controversial bail reform laws — and The New York Post has learned most are back on the streets. The city’s alleged “worst of the worst” repeat offenders have been...
New York woman to be charged in Tamarac murder
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in New York City for the murder of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman.The Broward Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson was arrested Wednesday by New York City police in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the capture but Thompson is charged with first degree murder. It's not known when she will be extradited. Friends and family members identified the victim as Kayla Hodgson. An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench said that Thompson was "demonstrating a depraved mind without regard for human life...by...
wabcradio.com
Mayor, Police Commissioner Exchange War of Words With Proponents of Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell waged a war of words over bail reform — while proponents, formerly incarcerated and advocate organizations are singing the praises of bail reform. Adams and Sewell in a press conference said everyday New...
2 men injured in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say one man was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.No arrests have been made, but police say the suspect took off in a gray BMW.
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
16 reputed members of one of New York City's most violent gangs arrested
The subset of the Trinitarios gang operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence.
thevillagesun.com
‘Very dangerous’: 6th Precinct captain details pot sellers’ alleged assault of Washington Square Park worker
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Captain Stephen Spataro, the commander of Greenwich Village’s 6th Precinct, gave The Village Sun more details on a recent assault of a Parks Department worker in Washington Square Park that was allegedly sparked by a dispute over a pot seller’s table. The incident occurred...
NYPD ‘broken windows’ policy targets minority New Yorkers, report says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — During the first six months of Mayor Eric Adams’ tenure, minorities made up a significant majority of NYPD arrests, causing critics to say that the police department is still practicing the “broken windows” policy, according to a report released by the Police Reform Organizing Project. New Yorkers of color accounted for […]
AOL Corp
NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard
A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison
Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
The "Another State of Emergency" Edition
Humid and partly cloudy throughout the day. • Welcome to the New York state Monkeypox state of emergency. Patch breaks down what it means. (Matt Troutman for Patch) • The rise in cases of Monkeypox (current NYC count: 1,472) is paired with the city's sexual health clinics being overwhelmed by patients, including staffing shortages, the time it takes to treat monkeypox, and long lines. (Elizabeth Kim for Gothamist)
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
DCPI indicates recidivism is increasing
Criminal recidivism, or the tendency for criminals to re-offend after initial sentencing, is on the rise in New York. A NYPD DCPI report released on Wednesday indicated that arrests for individuals who have committed crimes like grand larceny, robbery and burglary three or more times a year have increased in the first six months of 2022.
‘Bizarre and uncomfortable’: Adams wants photos of city job applicants
The New York mayor has instructed city agencies to present him with headshots of potential hires as City Hall reviews candidates for jobs ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary.
Atlas Obscura
Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes
Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
MTA bus hits elevated train pillar in Bronx; driver critical, 12 passengers evaluated
A bus driver was critically injured, and 12 passengers were being evaluated, after an MTA bus hit an elevated subway pillar in the Bronx.
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
Texas girl, 16, found after being reported missing in Brooklyn: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl visiting New York City from Texas was found in the Bronx the day after she went missing in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The teen, an Austin resident, was staying at a 39th Street hotel near Fifth Avenue with her family, an NYPD spokeswoman said. She was last […]
fox5ny.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in NYC
NEW YORK - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. As you would expect, things are even worse in New York City compared to most of the country. According to Out of Reach, in no state,...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
New York health care workers could be eligible for up to $3K bonus under new program
The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding.
