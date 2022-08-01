ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Pennsylvania .

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Wishbone as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Buttermilk battered chicken wings at Wishbone are made with a signature pretzel crust," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Anas wrote. "To round out the experience, dunk the wings in craft dipping sauces like Parmesan Pesto or Tamarind Sweet Chili."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best chicken wings in every state:

  1. Alabama- Hog Wild Beach and BBQ
  2. Alaska- Chicken Shack
  3. Arizona- Trapp Haus BBQ
  4. Arkansas- Foghorn's Wings
  5. California- Bone Kettle
  6. Colorado- Slater's 50/50
  7. Connecticut- Slider's Grill & Bar
  8. Delaware- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza
  9. Florida- Dr. BBQ
  10. Georgia- J.R. Crickets
  11. Hawaii- Off the Wall
  12. Idaho- Edge Brewing Company
  13. Illinois- Crisp
  14. Indiana- Ale Emporium
  15. Iowa- Jethro's BBQ
  16. Kansas- Pam's Wings with Things
  17. Kentucky- Momma's BBQ
  18. Louisiana- Bayou Hot Wings
  19. Maine- Figgy's Takeout and Catering
  20. Maryland- iBar
  21. Massachusetts- FIYA Chicken
  22. Michigan- Coop
  23. Minnesota- B.A.D. Wingz
  24. Mississippi- Blue Canoe
  25. Missouri- O! Wing Plus
  26. Montana- Brando's Wing Co.
  27. Nebraska- Oscar's Pizza and Wings
  28. Nevada- Noble Pie Parlor
  29. New Hampshire- Wing-Itz
  30. New Jersey- The Wing Kitchen
  31. New Mexico- Del Charro
  32. New York- Anchor Bar
  33. North Carolina- Buffalo Brothers
  34. North Dakota- Parrot's Cay Tavern & Grill
  35. Ohio- Wing Champ
  36. Oklahoma- Nashbird
  37. Oregon- Fire on the Mountain
  38. Pennsylvania- Wishbone
  39. Rhode Island- Boneheads Wing Bar
  40. South Carolina- TNT Hot Wings
  41. South Dakota- Firehouse Brewing Co.
  42. Tennessee- HoneyFire BBQ
  43. Texas- Breakfast Brothers
  44. Utah- SugarHouse Barbecue
  45. Vermont- Nectar's
  46. Virginia- Stupid Good BBQ at Good Eats Emporium
  47. Washington- Chi Mac
  48. West Virginia- The Cold Spot
  49. Wisconsin- Alchemy Cafe
  50. Wyoming- Double Dub's

Comments / 9

Jeramie Alvarado
3d ago

hahaha you dont see Big Shot Bobs anywhere in the top 50. go figure. they had a great concept but no leadership at all. total joke of a business.

Reply
2
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
ALABAMA STATE
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Marilyn Johnson

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

How Long is the Flight From Philadelphia to Washington DC?

- The flight time from Philadelphia to Washington DC is roughly one hour and thirty-three minutes, assuming you travel nonstop. The actual flight duration may vary depending on the flight path, airline, and type of aircraft used. Some flights take about twenty-seven minutes, while others take just one hour and twenty-one minutes. The flight duration from Philadelphia to Washington, DC, depends on several factors, including the airline, the aircraft type, and the time the passengers must wait at an intermediate airport.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Things to Do This Weekend at Delaware & Maryland Beaches

It's hard to believe that we're only about a month away from Labor Day and the end of the official summer season here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's definitely been a great summer so far and we hope you've been able to get out and enjoy all that the coastal region has to offer over these last two or three months.
DELAWARE STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire

The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs.Image via News 19 WLTX (Columbia, S.C.) at YouTube. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Delaware

Have you ever been to Delaware? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this state has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that for sure. If you are looking for new places to explore and you are considering Delaware then you are in luck because I have put together a list of 3 amazing places that you should definitely visit if you ever get the chance. Once you get to see how beautiful they are, you'll want to see what else this amazing state has to offer.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
