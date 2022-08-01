ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gov. Abbott Attended Fundraiser Hours after Uvalde Massacre

klif.com
 3 days ago
www.klif.com

Comments / 3

Christopher Sloan
3d ago

... and Butto O'dork used the press conference afterwards as a political stunt to try to limit the types of weapons law abiding citizens can own.

Reply(1)
2
 

klif.com

Texas DPS Sued for Release of Records on the Uvalde Mass Shooting

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Coalition of media local, state and national organizations has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety for records on the Uvalde mass shooting. Under state law, such records are presumed public unless a government body cites a specific exemption under the Texas Public Information Act.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

