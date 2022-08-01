ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National IPA Day: The Best IPA’s in Michigan

I’ll be honest. I’ve heard the term IPA when it comes to craft beer, but I had no idea what it stands for. Turns out it means India Pale Ale. This type of brew was started in the 1700’s in India. It’s really seen a resurgence with microbreweries.
Michigan’s Highest Rated Airbnb is Beautiful

Travel season is still in full swing, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Frankly, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, even in the off season. So, which Michigan Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
Michigan Has 3 of the ‘Best Resorts in the Midwest’

Anyone who has been to the Midwest can attest to fact that this area of the county is simply beauty. Michigan, especially, has a ton of gorgeous lakes and rivers, as do neighboring states such as Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio and beyond. One of the nation’s most prestigious travel publications, Travel...
